The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has launched a free, self-paced online training program for senior school teachers to enhance their knowledge and skills in Competency-Based Assessment.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, KNEC announced through its Educational Assessment Resource Centre that the training portal has been established specifically for senior school teachers, aiming to equip them with the requisite skills to implement Competency-Based Assessment under the new curriculum framework.

"Are you a Senior School teacher? Here's your chance to improve your knowledge on Competency-Based Assessment. KNEC, through the Educational Assessment Resource Centre, offers free, self-paced online training at your convenience," the examination body stated in its announcement.

The training portal, accessible at cbalms.knec.ac.ke, allows teachers to learn at their own pace without time constraints. Currently, access to the platform is free, making it available to all senior school educators across the country.

To access the training, teachers are required to visit the platform and click on the "Sign Up" option.

After completing their profile and ensuring all mandatory fields are correctly filled, they can proceed to click the register button.

Once registered, users should navigate to "My courses" and select the course catalog, then choose the senior school course option before clicking the "Subscribe" button.

The system requires participants to select "Learner Self" as their enrollment option before clicking the "Introduction" section to begin the course.

The platform has been designed with a structured learning approach, requiring teachers to complete one unit before being allowed to proceed to the next, ensuring thorough comprehension of the material.

In 2025, the government announced mandatory retooling exercises for senior school teachers as part of comprehensive preparations for the Competency-Based Education rollout under the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The Teachers Service Commission had outlined a nationwide face-to-face training program scheduled from July 28 to August 15, 2025, at selected venues across various counties.

The initiative targeted teachers currently serving in regular secondary schools, Special Needs Education institutions, and vocational training centers. The retooling program focuses on aligning teachers with the new senior school pathways introduced under CBC, with participants clustered into three broad learning areas.

The first pathway covers Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, encompassing pure sciences, applied sciences, and technical subjects. The second focuses on Social Sciences, including languages, humanities, and business studies, while the third addresses Arts and Sports Science, covering music, visual and performing arts, and physical education.