Editor's Review Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has addressed a viral image circulating online which showed him kneeling before President William Ruto.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, the CS confirmed that the image is not genuine and was digitally manipulated for misinformation purposes.

"I wish to alert the public that a manipulated, AI-generated image is currently circulating online, falsely portraying me in a compromising and misleading situation. The image is not real and has been digitally altered to spread misinformation and create misunderstanding," he said.

Mutua called on Kenyans to rely on credible sources before sharing information to stop the spread of digital misinformation.

"I urge all Kenyans to verify information from credible sources and to avoid sharing unverified or sensational content. Let us work together to stop the spread of digital misinformation," he added.

File image of Alfred Mutua and President William Ruto

This comes months after Mutua denied allegations that the government promised some Kenyans fake jobs abroad.

In a statement dated Friday, May 2, 2025, the CS noted that there were some individuals who had claimed that they were yet to be deployed for jobs in Qatar following successful recruitment in December 2024.

He reiterated that those who had been scammed were not part of the government programme, noting that some agencies had taken advantage of innocent Kenyans.

"We have also witnessed disturbing cases of fraudulent messages, incitement from certain quarters, and the involvement of unauthorized and unregistered recruitment agents who are preying on the hopes and aspirations of young Kenyans.

"Let me be clear: the Ministry will not tolerate the exploitation of any Kenyan seeking honest work. We are taking decisive steps to ensure that every opportunity offered through official channels is safe, transparent, and beneficial," he said.

Consequently, Mutua expressed that his ministry would be investigating the agencies that take advantage of Kenyans for arrests to be made.

"To protect the integrity of this and future programs, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has put in place comprehensive safeguards, including blacklisting and prosecution of rogue agents and agencies operating outside legal frameworks.

"We will also upgrade verification and vetting systems to ensure only credible and accredited recruitment pathways are approved," he added.