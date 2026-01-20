Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kajiado and Kericho counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kajiado and Kericho counties on Wednesday, January 21.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, the company said the outages are part of routine maintenance works.

In Kajiado County, the outage will affect several areas in Ongata Rongai between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Customers along Gataka Road from Masai Mall, Kisumu Ndogo Beacon of Hope, Nakeel Schools, Oloolaiser Water Offices, Wanugu and Melonye roads, Barizi, Kwa Mwai and the Gataka Shopping Centre will be without power.

Other affected areas include Oloolua Forest, Mayor Road, Hass Petrol Station and neighbouring customers.

In Kericho County, parts of Kuresoi North will also experience a power interruption during the same hours.

Areas listed include Murundu Market, Kibaraa Market, Kipkoris Market, Kipkewa Market, Kongoi Market, Mawingu Market, Koraboriet Market and surrounding customers.

This comes weeks after Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections must now be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the company explained that the transition is meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it will no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions will be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.

According to Kenya Power, digitisation is expected to greatly enhance efficiency and transparency in the application process.

"By digitising the application process, Kenya Power is seeking to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and make electricity access more convenient for all Kenyans," the statement further read.