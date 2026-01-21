Editor's Review Cleophas Malala has sensationally claimed that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed secretly worked with President William Ruto’s camp during the 2022 General Election.

DCP Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala has sensationally claimed that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed secretly worked with President William Ruto’s camp during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 20, Malala claimed that when Ruto was running against the late Raila Odinga, Junet would brief him on everything within the ODM Party.

"The other day, you saw Edwin Sifuna saying that Junet Mohammed ate money meant for agents. I want to confirm that here, in this interview today. I was William Ruto's right-hand man. We were in UDA. At night, Junet used to come to see William Ruto and brief him on everything," he said.

Malala went on to allege that Junet supplied Ruto’s team with sensitive operational details about ODM’s grassroots structures.

"We even had a list of ODM agents across the country. We knew who was going to be an ODM agent in which place, courtesy of Junet. That guy started betraying Baba when he was still alive," he added.

Malala’s claims come weeks after a war of words erupted after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused Junet of misappropriating funds meant to pay election agents during the 2022 polls.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3, Sifuna accused Junet of suddenly condemning former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s money despite having benefited from them during the election period.

He argued that most of ODM’s campaign financing came from the former president.

"Others freely benefited from Uhuru Kenyatta’s money and as Secretary General, I know this well. A large portion of the funds we used for the campaign came from Uhuru. But now, one reckless person has suddenly decided that Uhuru’s money is somehow wrong," he said.

File image of Junet Mohamed

Sifuna blamed Junet for allegedly pocketing funds meant for agents, claiming this failure enabled the current administration to defeat ODM.

"Let me ask you, Junet, on what day did Uhuru’s money become bad? Was it the day you were taking that money and not even bringing it to the party? When you were pocketing Uhuru’s money instead of paying agents, allowing the current administration to defeat us, and now we are crying outside government? If it were not for you, Junet, we would be in government today. You cannot intimidate me," he added.

In response, Junet issued a statement dismissing the accusations and described Sifuna as acting on behalf of Uhuru within ODM.

"I wish to respond to Senator Edwin Sifuna, the ODM Secretary General who moonlights for former President Uhuru Kenyatta within our party and who has challenged me to explain why agents in the 2022 General Election were neither paid nor present at their designated polling stations," he said.

Junet stated that the funds meant for election agents were not given to him or the party structures but were instead released by Uhuru to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta a, who then appointed another individual to manage recruitment and payments.

"The answer is simple, clear and verifiable: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho Kenyatta then appointed one Mr. Peter Mburu to take charge of the recruitment and payment of agents," he claimed.

Junet further questioned Mburu's credentials of the, saying he claimed to have technological expertise to secure election results.

"Mr. Mburu presented himself as an IT expert, claiming he had the capacity to detect and prevent any manipulation of results by the IEBC," he added.

Junet also described how the handling of agents’ logistics was centralized in a highly restricted office, allegedly beyond the reach of most party leaders, including yhe late Raila Odinga.

He said the office was where decisions on agents’ payments and logistics were supposedly made.

"Around the time, Muhoho Kenyatta operated from an office in Westlands that was so restricted that even Raila Odinga, the party’s presidential candidate, could not access it freely.

"It is from this office - out of bounds for nearly all of us - that they claimed to handle the agents payments and other logistics. These are facts, not conjecture. I challenge Uhuru Kenyatta and Muhoho Kenyatta to publicly deny these facts," he explained.

Junet went on to allege that despite taking control of the process, no agents were actually deployed for Raila in key regions.

"The fact is once they took charge, they never procured any agents for Hon. Raila Odinga, not in Mt. Kenya and not in Luo Nyanza. It was a long con game," he stated.

Junet called on all those named in the controversy, including Sifuna, to publicly account for their roles so Kenyans can judge who is responsible for ODM’s 2022 defeat.

"I now call upon Uhuru Kenyatta, Muhoho Kenyatta, Peter Mburu, and Senator Edwin Sifuna to come clean. Kenyans deserve the truth about the handling of agents’ money; who controlled it, who mishandled it, and then decide who cost us the election," he concluded.