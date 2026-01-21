Editor's Review Ng'ang'a claimed his church structure was legally acquired from the Central Bank of Kenya.

Apostle James Ng'ang'a has dismissed widespread reports that his church has been demolished, saying the viral images circulating online are misleading.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 21, the controversial preacher addressed concerns raised by his followers who had contacted him expressing sympathy over the purported demolition of Neno Evangelism Centre.

"I have been receiving calls and texts. People are telling me to take heart because my church is being demolished. No church has been demolished," Ng'ang'a stated firmly.

The pastor appeared unfazed by the prospect of potential demolitions, adding, "Even if there are demolitions, they won't touch my church. And if they do, I won't be devastated. I can't defend God."

Addressing the ownership dispute surrounding the property, Ng'ang'a claimed his church structure was legally acquired from the Central Bank of Kenya.

"The Neno Evangelism Church structure I bought it from the Central Bank of Kenya. Both Kenya Railways and the Central Bank need to mind their business; if they stole from each other, that's on them," he said.

File image of Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Centre.

The clarification follows the circulation on January 20 of photos on social media showing an excavator apparently demolishing a building, with crowds watching from a distance.

The images were shared alongside claims that government officials had moved to tear down the church to make way for railway line construction.

Research done by Nairobi Leo however verified that the circulating images were AI generated.

The controversy comes amid a long-standing disagreement between Ng'ang'a and Kenya Railways over land ownership. The corporation has maintained that the property on which the church stands belongs to them, a claim the pastor has consistently disputed.

Ng'ang'a's statement also comes amid an ongoing crackdown on structures allegedly built on Kenya Railways land across Nairobi.

Most notably, on the night of January 14, authorities demolished a car wash belonging to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi.