Editor's Review Oscar Sudi vouched for Junet's loyalty to Raila Odinga.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has strongly dismissed allegations by DCP Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed had a connection with President William Ruto during the 2022 elections.

In a video on Wednesday, January 21, Sudi came to Junet's defense, accusing Malala of spreading falsehoods and engaging in what he termed ‘con acts.’

"Malala, my brother, stop these con acts. Stop saying that Junet used to visit William Ruto at night," Sudi said.

The Kapseret MP vouched for Junet's loyalty to Raila Odinga, drawing from their long-standing friendship despite being on opposite sides of the political divide.

"If there is someone who hated Ruto, and I have known Junet for a long time, he has been my friend even when he was on the other side," Sudi stated.

He warned Malala to stop making unsubstantiated claims, suggesting that such behavior contributed to his political downfall.

"Malala, you need to stop with these lies. These con ways are what pushed you home. Now I'm not even sure where you and your DCP buddy are headed," he added.

Sudi also cautioned Malala against interfering in internal ODM matters, particularly those involving Raila Odinga's political family.

"Leave Raila Odinga's family alone. Let me fight among themselves, you're not the one to sort that out. But keep Junet out of it," he concluded.

File image of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.



Sudi's response follows Malala's shocking claims on Tuesday, January 20, alleging that Junet had secretly collaborated with President Ruto's team during the 2022 General Election campaign.

The DCP Deputy Leader, who was in Ruto's camp at the time, claimed that Junet would meet with the President at night to provide insider information about ODM's operations and strategies.

Malala alleged that Junet supplied the UDA campaign with confidential details about ODM's grassroots organization, including information about party agents deployed across the country.

He further suggested that this betrayal occurred while Raila was still actively leading the opposition.

The allegations were made amid ongoing tensions within ODM, following accusations by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna that funds intended for party agents had been misappropriated.