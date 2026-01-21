Editor's Review A Kenyan woman stranded in Cambodia has made a desperate appeal to the government, claiming she and more than 100 other Kenyans are being held in dangerous conditions and face a risk of human trafficking.

A Kenyan woman stranded in Cambodia has made a desperate appeal to the government, claiming she and more than 100 other Kenyans are being held in dangerous conditions and face a risk of human trafficking.

In an interview with Nairobileo.co.ke on Wednesday, January 21, Nancy Akinyi from Kibra in Nairobi County said their situation is deteriorating by the day, with their freedom of movement restricted and their safety increasingly under threat.

She said the group is not allowed to leave freely and is being held under intimidating conditions, raising fears that they could be sold into human trafficking networks.

"I am a Kenyan citizen currently in Cambodia. We are more than 100 people (Kenyans) being held under threatening conditions, and there is a serious risk that we may be sold into human trafficking. We are not free to leave; we are intimidated, and our lives are in danger. The situation is very urgent and getting worse," she said.

Akinyi explained that she travelled to Cambodia in May 2025 on a visit visa after her trip was sponsored by an agency that promised her cosmetology work. However, she said the reality on the ground turned out to be vastly different from what she had been told.

With their movements now restricted, Akinyi stated that there have been cases where people were threatened, punished, or harmed, further heightening fears among the stranded Kenyans.

She appealed directly to the Kenyan government to intervene, protect them, rescue them, and help them return home safely.

"We urgently request immediate intervention, protection, rescue, and assistance to return safely to Kenya. We are ready to share our location and all details securely," she added.

File image of Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu

Akinyi also said they had attempted to seek help from the local immigration office, but their efforts were unsuccessful. According to her, officers told her to buy a ticket and leave, even after she explained that she was being held and beaten.

"We don’t have any embassy here, and the migration office told me to buy a ticket and leave. Even though they knew I was being detained and beaten," she further said.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli called on Kenyans working abroad to register themselves with Kenyan Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, and Permanent Missions.

In a notice on Thursday, November 13, 2025, Atwoli explained that proper documentation of workers is important to ensure timely government assistance in case of emergencies or other challenges.

"The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K), wishes to strongly caution and advise all Kenyan workers who travel or are currently working abroad to always register themselves with Kenyan Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, and Permanent Missions in their respective countries of residence or employment.

"As Kenya increasingly positions itself as a labour exporting nation, it is a matter of importance that our workers abroad are properly documented and recognized through official government channels so that in the event of any challenges, emergencies, or disputes, the Kenyan government can offer timely protection, assistance, and accountability," he said.

At the same time, Atwoli noted the union has, over the past six months, received multiple distress calls from Kenyan workers abroad who are concerned about a rising trend of individuals travelling overseas to export activism.

He said the activities may expose them to foreign legal consequences and risk the welfare and reputation of other Kenyan workers in those countries.

"I am, therefore, surprised that some Kenyans are now blaming the Kenyan government, mostly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while when they go to foreign countries they do so without following the proper channels to document themselves, knowing all too well that they go there with ulterior motives," he added.