Speaking on Wednesday, January 21, UDA National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire said the meeting will be attended by all UDA Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and MCAs.

The Embu Governor said the meeting will take place from 8:00 AM at State House, Nairobi.

She also mentioned that the UDA National Governing Council will receive a scorecard of the progress of the implementation of the government manifesto.

Further, the council will receive a report from the National Elections Board on the party’s grassroots elections.

This comes days after President Ruto chaired UDA’s NEC meeting at State House, Nairobi.

"The NEC noted the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, to strengthen the ongoing political partnership and negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement read.

The NEC further confirmed that Ruto has been given the responsibility to establish the framework for these discussions.

"The NEC mandated the UDA Party Leader to establish mechanisms for structured engagement with the ODM party to achieve the desired outcome," the statement added.