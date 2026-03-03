Editor's Review KUCCPS has reopened its portal for applications to diploma and certificate courses offered at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in the March 2026 intake.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its portal for applications to diploma and certificate courses offered at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 3, KUCCPS said the application targets KCESE holders who have not been placed at KMTC, including those who applied in January 2026 but were unsuccessful.

The new deadline for submitting applications is on Friday, March 13, 2026.

To apply, interested candidates should visit the KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.ac.ke, click on student’s portal in the menu, and log in.

Once logged in, candidates should navigate to view KMTC Programmes and click on the Application tab. They should then follow the application process as outlined on the placement portal.

The placement service had closed the application portal for KMTC courses on January 27, 2026.

In a statement, the institution thanked applicants and acknowledged the overwhelming interest in its courses.

"The KUCCPS portal for the March 2026 intake is now officially closed. To the thousands of you who hit 'Submit', thank you! We are deeply honoured that you have placed your faith and your future in KMTC," the statement read.

KMTC, however, clarified that opportunities still exist for other categories of learners seeking to advance their training.

"Although the preservice intake on the KUCCPS portal has closed, the pursuit of excellence continues! We wish to inform the public and our alumni that applications for Upgrading and Higher Diploma programmes are still open. Apply now," the statement added.