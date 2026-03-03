Editor's Review The CS said President William Ruto's administration is determined to ensure that adequate resources are available to protect lives and livelihoods in the event of floods.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has revealed that the government has set aside Ksh1 billion to respond to potential massive flooding across the country.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, Ruku said President William Ruto's administration is determined to ensure that adequate resources are available to protect lives and livelihoods in the event of floods.

"As far as flooding is concerned, we have budgeted 1 billion shillings so far, just in case we get massive flooding. President William Ruto’s government is committed to ensuring that no resources will be spared to ensure Kenyans are not losing their lives, and the day-to-day activities they carry out are not interfered with," he said.

Ruku also disclosed that the government has already spent billions of shillings to cushion Kenyans against the effects of drought, with further allocations expected as part of ongoing intervention measures.

"The government has spent Ksh9 billion shillings in drought intervention. We are likely to go to Ksh13 billion shillings as far as drought intervention is concerned," he added.

Ruku assured Kenyans that the government has stocked adequate non-food supplies to support families that may be displaced or affected by flooding.

He noted that essential household items are readily available for emergency distribution should the need arise.

"We have enough non-food items, as the government, which can support households in case of flooding. We have many mattresses, blankets, tents, cooking utensils, and iron sheets, and we are ready to support families that are likely to be affected by flooding," he further said.

File image of a section of a road flooded in Mombasa after heavy rains

In addition to food distribution programs, Ruku noted that the government is expanding its relief efforts to cover livestock and vulnerable groups, including children and breastfeeding mothers.

“We are putting in all necessary effort as a government, not only the distribution of food for Kenyans, but we are also ensuring there is distribution of animal feed as well as distribution of fortified flour for porridge, especially for children and for the mothers who are breastfeeding," he noted.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Meteorological Department has listed 22 counties likely to experience heavy rainfall that may result in flooding as downpours continue across several parts of the country.

Speaking on Monday, Acting Director General Edward Muriuki said the affected counties span western Kenya, the Rift Valley and the highlands east of the Rift Valley, where rainfall has persisted in recent days.

The counties expected to receive heavy rainfall, which may lead to potential flooding, are Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma and Vihiga.

In the Rift Valley region, Nakuru, Baringo, Kericho and Bomet are also on alert.

In the highlands east of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu and Meru have been listed among areas likely to continue receiving significant rainfall.

Muriuki noted that regions already experiencing rainfall should brace for continued downpours in the coming days, increasing the risk of flooding.

The Kenya Met boss noted the reliability of current forecasts and urged the public and relevant agencies to make use of them.

"Our forecasts are pretty accurate nowadays, they are reliable, they are useful, and should be used. We used to be very general," he said.