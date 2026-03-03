Editor's Review The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced a nationwide recruitment of volunteer servicemen and servicewomen.

In a public notice on Tuesday, March 3, NYS said the recruitment exercise will be conducted from Monday, March 16, 2026, to Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The exercise will be conducted from 8:00 am at designated centers across the country.

“The Kenya National Youth Service (NYS) wishes to inform the general public that a nationwide recruitment exercise for NYS volunteers (male and female) will be conducted throughout the Republic from Monday, 16th March 2026 to Saturday, 21st March 2026, starting at 8:00 a.m. daily, in accordance with the schedule and requirements outlined below,” read the notice.

Interested candidates must be Kenyans citizens and residents of the respective Sub-County of recruitment, be aged between 18 and 24 years, attained a minimum mean grade of D plain in KCSE, and possess a valid certificate of good conduct.

The applicants will be required to produce the original national identity card and academic certificates and submit one set of photocopies at the recruitment center.

NYS noted that the candidates should be willing to undergo a medical examination during and after the recruitment exercise, be prepared to undergo Basic Paramilitary Training, and be ready to offer voluntary service to the nation in any part of the country.

Following the recruitment exercise, successful candidates will report to the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil or the NYS Technical Training Institute (NYSTTI) in Naivasha on the dates and times indicated in their respective calling letters.

NYS warned that any form of corruption will lead to automatic disqualification from the recruitment.

“Canvassing or offering monetary or other inducements for admission is an offence that may result in automatic disqualification and/or prosecution,” the service added.

At the same time, NYS announced 500 vacancies for privates in the service.

Interested candidates must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of D+; have undergone NYS training; possess a national trade test; and have no criminal record.

The candidates are required to download and complete the application for employment form from the Public Service Commission website, complete it, and email it to [email protected].

Alternatively, applicants can submit their applications through the post office; Commandant General National Youth Service, P.O. Box 30397 – 00100, GPO Nairobi.