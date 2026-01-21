Editor's Review Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi has been released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000.

Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi has been released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000.

The lawmaker was released after he was arraigned before the Narok Law Courts on Wednesday, January 21.

Addressing the media after his release, Kibagendi’s lawyer, Okong’o Omogeni, condemned the arrest of the MP, describing it as an abuse of power by the state.

“We have seen abuse of power by the state. When Kibagendi was arrested, there was a contingent of six police vehicles, enough vehicles to take relief food to people who are suffering in many parts of the country,” said Omogeni.

The Nyamira Senator also hailed the judiciary for agreeing to release Kibagendi on a cash bail.

File image of Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi.

“We expected Kibagendi to be charged in Kisii courts, but again, we woke up to more drama. We were told he was rushed to Narok because the state was doing what we call forum shopping.

“They thought that if they came to Narok, they would influence the courts, but we are happy to announce that the judiciary has demonstrated that it is independent. We want to thank the Magistrate who has ordered that Kibagendi be released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000,” Omogeni added.

Kibagendi was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under unclear circumstances on Tuesday, January 20 evening.

In a brief statement on Facebook, the ODM legislator said the arrest involved forceful action by the officers who initially took him to the DCI Headquarters.

"I have been aggressively blocked by DCI officers and arrested, being taken to DCI Headquarters," Kibagendi stated.

The MP was initially taken to Muthaiga Police Station before being transferred to Keroka Police Station in Nyamira County.

Kibagendi’s arrest came a month after CCTV footage emerged showing him assaulting a man inside a Java House outlet.

According to the video dated November 27, 2025, the man who was attacked, identified as Enock Omariba Moriasi, was seated in a corner of the restaurant having his meal when the altercation began.

Kibagendi entered the premises dressed in jungle green trousers, a black jacket, and a mask, and he could be seen pointing and seemingly shouting at Moriasi.

The confrontation escalated abruptly when the MP kicked Moriasi in the chest and grabbed the man by the neck, prompting staff and other customers to rush in an attempt to separate the two.

Despite efforts to restrain him, Kibagendi continued his assault; he punched Moriasi, knocking him to the floor.