Form Four leavers seeking admission to hospitality and tourism courses will now access more options following a new partnership between the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and Kenya Utalii College.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, KUCCPS said the move will expand opportunities for students interested in hospitality and tourism training.

"Form Four leavers seeking admission to hospitality and tourism courses this year will get access to a wider variety of options, following a landmark collaboration between Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and Kenya Utalii College," the statement read.

KUCCPS explained that the new arrangement will see Kenya Utalii College join the central placement system.

"For the first time, students seeking admission to the college will enrol through KUCCPS, an initiative that is expected to enhance access to the institution’s lucrative and globally acclaimed hospitality and tourism training," the statement added.

According to the placement body, preparations are already underway to operationalise the partnership.

"Plans are underway to launch the collaboration before the start of 2026 application for placement to universities and TVET institutions," the statement further read.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting at Kenya Utalii College in Nairobi, KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome and Kenya Utalii College Principal, Mark Rachuonyo Ogendi described the initiative as a game changer.

Wahome said the KUCCPS placement system promotes fairness and merit while ensuring national representation in institutions.

"There is equity in the process, ensuring that institutions achieve the face of Kenya," she stated.

KUCCPS said the partnership aligns with the government’s broader strategy to expand access to technical and vocational education.

"This is yet another initiative under the whole of government approach towards taking technical and vocational training opportunities closer to citizens. Last week, the two institutions joined the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism at Tinderet Integrated Training and Vocational Institute in Nandi County, where Kenya Utalii College launched its programmes," the statement noted.

Kenya Utalii College is the latest specialised institution to join KUCCPS after the Kenya School of Law (KSL) and Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas.

This comes two weeks after KUCCPS announced the opening of applications for placement to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 14, KUCCPS said the opening targets Form Four leavers who sat their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations between 2000 and 2024.

"Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) invites Form Four leavers from the year 2000 to 2024 to apply for placement to Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for March 2026 intake," the notice read.

KUCCPS noted that all applications should be submitted through the Student’s Portal, https://students.kuccps.ac.ke, with the deadline set for January 27, 2026.

According to KUCCPS, certificate courses available include Community Health Assistant with a minimum mean grade of C-, Health Insurance Management requiring a D+, Health Records and Information Technology with a mean grade of C- and Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing at C-.

Others are Medical Emergency Technician at C-, Medical Engineering requiring a D+, Nutrition and Dietetics with a D+, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine at C-, and Public Health with a minimum mean grade of C-.

KUCCPS also listed numerous diploma programmes, all requiring a minimum mean grade of C.

These include Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Community Health, Community Oral Health, Dental Technology, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, and Health Promotion.

Others are Health Records and Information Technology, Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing (Midwifery), Kenya Registered Nursing (Mental Health and Psychiatry), Medical Engineering, and Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Available courses also include Medical Social Work, Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Orthopaedic Technology, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Radiography and Imaging, and Speech and Language Therapy.