Editor's Review The Commission for University Education (CUE) has issued a warning against 20 student recruitment agencies operating illegally in Kenya.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has issued a warning against 20 student recruitment agencies operating illegally in Kenya.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, the commission cautioned parents, students and guardians to avoid engaging with the listed firms.

The illegal student recruitment agencies named are Globwise Consultancy Ltd in Vilma Plaza, 3rd Floor along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway; Allure Education Consultants in Vilma Plaza, 2nd Floor along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway; Gatron Consulting Limited in City Plaza Building, 3rd Floor behind Main Khetias Supermarket on Ronald Ngala Street; and Blitz Education Consultants Ltd in City Plaza Building, 2nd Floor.

Others are Africa Airlift Initiative, Eldoret in Sagas Centre, 5th Floor on Makasembo Road off Nandi Road; Niles Education Consultants in Sagas Centre, 3rd Floor; Eduventures Consultancy Limited in Sagas Centre, 3rd Floor; Breemic International in Nandi Arcade, 1st Floor on Oloo Street; Kensimion Tours and Travel Agency in Nandi Arcade, 1st Floor, Room 30 on Oloo Street; Tick-Sons Consultants Ltd on the 3rd Floor of FIMS Building on Oloo Street; and Tanweri Consultants Agency Limited in Slow Burg Building, First Floor, Rooms 224/226 on Oginga Odinga Street.

CUE has also warned about Beacon Education Agency in Safina Plaza Building, 3rd Floor, Room T18 on Ronald Ngala Street; Wanderlust Way in Safina Plaza Building, 3rd Floor, Room T3 on Ronald Ngala Street; MK 72 in Safina Plaza Building, 3rd Floor, Room T4; Three Ways Ventures on the 2nd Floor of Water Gates Plaza along Ronald Ngala Street; and Study Stream Advisors on the 1st Floor of Japara House along Ronald Ngala Street.

Other are Studywise Agency Ltd on the 2nd Floor of FIMS Building on Oloo Street; Genesis Overseas Links on the 1st Floor of Japara House along Ronald Ngala Street; Finetouch Education Services Ltd on the 2nd Floor of Mbaki House along Gakere Road in Nyeri Town; and Askuni Kenya Study Abroad in Eastleigh 1st Avenue, Basma Plaza, Ground Floor, Room 11, Nairobi.

File image of CUE CEO Mike Kuria

Elsewhere, the Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya listed the only institutions accredited to offer occupational therapy training programmes in the country.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, the council informed the public and other stakeholders that only three institutions are currently authorized to train occupational therapists in Kenya.

These are the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), which offers a Diploma in Occupational Therapy, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), which offers a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy, and the Presbyterian University of East Africa (PUEA), which also offers a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy.

The council further clarified that there is no certificate course in occupational therapy that is approved or recognized in Kenya.

"Take notice that there is no certificate course in Occupational Therapy approved or recognized in Kenya," the notice read.

In the same notice, the council named institutions that are not accredited or recognized by the Occupational Therapy Council of Kenya to offer occupational therapy training.

These include Medprime Training College, Kiharu Technical Training College, Kenya College of Interior Design, and Finstock Evarsity.

Members of the public were advised to verify the accreditation status of any institution claiming to offer occupational therapy training before enrolling, to avoid falling victim to unrecognized programmes.