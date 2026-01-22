Editor's Review Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has cautioned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party against rushing into coalition negotiations.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has cautioned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party against rushing into coalition negotiations.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, Odinga said there is no urgency that warrants hurried political decisions.

“ODM should not be in a hurry to enter into a coalition agreement as though it is some kind of emergency.

“2027 is not going anywhere. Even if ODM sits still and does nothing, 2027 will come,” read the statement.

Odinga said the ODM party should call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on the best way forward.

File image of Ruth Odinga.

The Kisumu Women Representative emphasized that the party cannot make a decision to join a coalition before listening to the people.

“We cannot purport to come to any conclusion binding party members before we have listened to the people. ODM Party is a people’s movement. Our membership stretches from Turkana to Kwale. From Wajir all the way to Isebania,” said Odinga.

“We must start thinking of Townhall meetings for the members, listening to their concerns, which must then be incorporated into the final decision the party will arrive at.”

She also warned against pushing out ODM members with dissenting opinions, saying it would weaken the party.

Odinga said the party should create a platform for the leaders to sit and talk before going to the people.

“If we keep showing people the door, then who will be left? Sifuna will leave with his people. Babu Owino with his people,” she stated.

Further, Odinga raised concerns about reports of large sums of money circulating around early coalition negotiations.

“Where is the money coming from? Is it in the Budget and Appropriations Committee at the National Assembly, and I know that the government has not given the ODM party money. So where is all the money coming from?” she posed.

This comes days after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned ODM against entering into a pre-election coalition agreement with UDA party.

Speaking on Saturday, January 17, Kalonzo said the ODM party does not share a common vision with President William Ruto’s UDA party.

"William Ruto once called my late brother Raila a witchdoctor, that man of riddles, and even said they would escort him all the way back to Bondo. Yet today, some want us to believe that William Ruto and ODM share a common vision,” he said.

The Wiper leader said the ODM party should join the united opposition if they believe in Raila's vision.

“If indeed they believe in the vision of Raila Odinga, then the first point of go should be the united opposition. We are ready to sit with Oburu, Sifuna, and everybody else,” Kalonzo stated.

The UDA Party on Wednesday, January 14, announced that President Ruto has been mandated to spearhead structured negotiations with ODM ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is after the ODM Central Committee tasked ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga to open talks with other political parties, beginning with UDA.