Editor's Review The Jubilee Party has unveiled a new leadership lineup that assigns former Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni a fresh role within the party.

The Jubilee Party has unveiled a new leadership lineup that assigns former Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni a fresh role within the party.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, Kioni outlined the new appointments, detailed his new responsibilities and named other officials who will occupy key positions.

Kioni noted that he has been appointed Deputy Party Leader (Operations), with a mandate that includes overseeing party structures, compliance, coordination, and stakeholder engagement.

"Deputy Party Leader (Operations): Hon. Jeremiah Kioni - tasked with strengthening party structures, ensuring compliance with party processes, coordinating operations from the grassroots to the national level, and leading the party’s engagement and alliance-building with key political and societal stakeholders," he said.

Kioni further listed the rest of the newly approved office bearers who will serve alongside him in various strategic roles within the party.

"Others are Secretary General: Hon. Ole Kenta; Deputy Secretary General: Hon. Zack Kinuthia; National Organizing Secretary: Hon. Yassin Noor Haji; Chairperson: Hon. Vincent Mogaka Kimoki; Executive Director: Mr. Dan Mwangi; Director of Elections: Mr. Kiembi Gitura; Chair, MCA Caucus: Hon. Peter Kados; and Jubilee Foundation (Public Policy): Hon. Saitoti Torome," he added.

Kioni explained that the leadership changes are part of efforts to rebuild and reposition Jubilee as a disciplined and nationally grounded political movement.

"These changes reflect a deliberate shift toward rebuilding a disciplined, well-structured, and nationally rooted party capable of articulating clear solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans in contrast to the policy confusion, economic pressure, and governance fatigue being experienced under the current administration," he further said.

File image of the Jubilee Party leadership

Looking ahead to the next general election, Kioni reaffirmed Jubilee's ideological and policy commitments, including unity and accountable leadership.

"As the country looks toward 2027, the Jubilee Party reaffirms its commitment to unity, social justice, economic recovery, and leadership that listens to citizens, respects institutions, and delivers practical outcomes not excuses," he concluded.

Earlier Thursday, thee Jubilee Party appointed former Narok North Member of Parliament Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta as the new Secretary General, replacing Jeremiah Kioni.

In a statement, party said the change was made following a national Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Jubilee Party National Executive Committee under the leadership of H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta C.G.H. is pleased to announce the appointment of former Narok North Member of Parliament, Hon. Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta, as the Party Secretary General," read the statement in part.

Ole Kenta is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

The new Jubilee Secretary General was first elected to Parliament in 2013 on a TNA ticket and served two consecutive terms before running for the Narok County gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

He has also served in key public institutions, including as Chairman of the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) and as a Director at the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

Jubilee party expressed confidence that Ole Kenta will bring a wealth of experience to the party and help Fred Matiangi in his 2027 presidential ambition.

"A public servant by conviction, Hon. Kenta brings to the Party a wealth of experience in elective politics, legal expertise, strategic management, and institutional governance at a critical moment when the Party is strengthening its structures and positioning itself to win seats across the country, and deliver Dr. Fred Matingi’s Presidency in the forthcoming General Elections," the statement added.

The party urged all members and supporters to accord Ole Kenta full cooperation and support in the new responsibility.