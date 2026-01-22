Editor's Review Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has instructed all Senior Secondary Schools to admit learners placed in their institutions.

In a statement, Ogamba said the move aligns with President William Ruto’s directive that learners transitioning to Grade 10 be admitted to their assigned schools even if they have not yet acquired senior school uniforms or paid the required fees.

“In this regard and in implementation of the directive by His Excellency the President, we issue the following instructions: Senior school principals shall forthwith admit all learners placed in their institutions.

“Learners without senior school uniforms shall be permitted to join their respective senior schools in their junior school uniforms,” said Ogamba.

The Education CS also said the learners should be admitted to their respective senior schools without any condition as to the payment of school fees.

Ogamba directed senior school principals to utilize the capitation funds disbursed to schools and allow parents flexibility in paying household contributions.

“Senior school principals shall optimize the use of the capitation funds disbursed to schools on January 2, 2026, while permitting parents and guardians the necessary flexibility in paying their household contributions,” Ogamba stated.

The Education CS further instructed heads of Senior School and Junior School institutions to share details of learners who were not admitted by the deadline of January,21, 2026.

Ogamba said the school heads should work together with Sub-County Directors of Education and National Government Administration Officers in tracing such learners.

“Any report of non-compliance with the foregoing directives shall be made to the nearest Education Office or National Government Administration Office for appropriate action in accordance with the applicable law,” Ogamba added.

Additionally, the Education CS directed Sub-County Directors of Education to collect data relating to all learners who will be admitted to senior school with junior school uniforms and or without payment of fees and submit the data to the ministry headquarters.

CS Ogamba’s instructions come after President Ruto issued a directive aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and ensuring that no child is denied education.

Speaking on Thursday, January 22, he acknowledged reports that some children are missing classes due to lack of school fees or uniforms.

Ruto emphasized the importance of inclusive access to education, particularly for children from economically challenged households.

"We have been informed that in some schools, many children are not attending classes because their parents lack the money to pay school fees and buy uniforms. I want to direct every chief to ensure that every child goes to school," he said.

Ruto also provided guidance on the temporary use of Junior Secondary School (JSS) uniforms, allowing children to continue their education while parents raise funds for proper secondary school uniforms.

"If a child has a JSS uniform, they may use it to attend secondary school while waiting for their parent to raise money to buy a secondary school uniform. I am directing that no child should remain at home because they do not have school fees," he added.

On Sunday, January 18, the Ministry of Interior disclosed that only 61 percent of eligible learners have joined Senior Secondary, while 97 percent of learners who completed Grade 6 have transitioned to JSS.