Nairobi County Government has rolled out a new incentive program offering discounts on selected county charges.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the Nairobi County Government said the discounts are intended to encourage compliance from residents.

For motorists, the county confirmed that those who pay their seasonal parking fees within the designated window will receive a reduction.

"Nairobi County Government has announced discounts on early payment of county charges to encourage timely compliance.

"Motorists paying seasonal parking fees between January 15th and February 14th will also benefit from a 5% discount," the notice read.

Property owners were also included in the incentive scheme, with varying discounts depending on when they clear their land rates.

"Property owners who settle their land rates between 15th and 31st January will receive a 5% discount, while payments made in February will attract a 3% discount," the notice added.

File image of Governor Johnson Sakaja

This comes days after Governor Sakaja Johnson reiterated his administration’s focus on uplifting young people and nurturing small businesses.

Speaking during the Nyota disbursement ceremony at Kasarani Sports Centre on Monday, January 19, he assured that the Nairobi County Government remains committed to supporting new entrepreneurs as they begin their business journeys.

Sakaja said the county will remove financial barriers that often discourage startups by waiving business permit fees for beginners.

According to the governor, this will allow young entrepreneurs to channel their limited resources toward building and expanding their ventures.

He urged beneficiaries to value small opportunities, explaining that modest capital can lay the foundation for sustainable businesses.

"Do not despise small beginnings. What you receive today can help you start a business, and that business can grow not only benefiting you, but also creating opportunities for others.

"As a county, we will stand with you as you start your businesses. We are waiving business permit fees for beginners so that nothing holds you back from turning your ideas into livelihoods," he said.