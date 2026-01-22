Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyandarua and Nyeri counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyandarua and Nyeri counties on Friday, January 23.

In a notice on Thursday, January 22, the company said the outages are part of ongoing network maintenance works.

In Nyandarua County, the outage will affect areas in Mawingu, Machinnery and Miharati between 9.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Mumui, Mawingu, Matopeni, Gathiriga, Tigoni, Migaa, St. John Bondeni, Machinnery, Kahiga, the whole of Miharati, Ndiara, Munyuini and Mubau will be without power during the maintenance period.

In Nyeri County, parts of Kahigaini, Kiandu and Ithenguri will experience a power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Affected areas include Kahigaini, Kwa Chief, Kiunyu, Kigwandi, Karurumo, Kiandu Market and School, Kariko, Kaiguri, Gondo and surrounding customers.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections must now be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the company explained that the transition is meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it will no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions will be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.