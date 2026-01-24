Editor's Review Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has dismissed claims that he is planning to abandon former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the DCP Party.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has dismissed claims that he is planning to abandon former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

The Embu lawmaker was responding to remarks by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who had alleged that Mukunji would soon ditch Gachagua and his party.

In a brief statement, Mukunji accused his critics of fixation on his political position and insisted he remains independent and focused on serving his constituents.

"Hon Eric, you can only speak on your own behalf and that of your wife and not me. This regime's obsession with my stand is only an indication of its inadequacies. I have news for them: I am not on sale! I will continue serving the people, and I will not be cowed," he said.

This comes days after Gachagua's ally, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, announced that he is taking a break from active politics.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, Kamau said the decision was prompted by reasons beyond his control.

The former lawmaker, however, stated he would continue to engage and consult with his supporters during the period away from the political frontline.

"Good morning, good people. Due to reasons beyond my control, I have, today, 22nd Jan 2026, decided to take a break from active politics.

"I want to specifically thank all my supporters and assure you that I will continue engaging and consulting you as we move forward," he stated.

Despite stepping back from active politics, Kamau reassured supporters that he will make a comeback soon.

"Be back soon. God bless you all, and God bless our country, Kenya," the former lawmaker added.

Elsewhere, prior to that, Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi had announced his decision to quit Gachagua’s camp.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, Koimburi accused Gachagua of betraying him despite standing with him after he was impeached from office.

"I was a die-hard supporter of Rigathi Gachagua. From the time he was removed from government, I have followed him, I have respected him, and I have done many things for him. I have even been thrown into a cell and detained, and I have many cases in court because of following Gachagua," he said.

Koimburi alleged that Gachagua was bribed by one of his opponents to get the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Juja parliamentary race in the 2027 general election.

He emphasized that he cannot be part of a political party that takes money from aspirants seeking to vie for office.

"I cannot accept a party that takes bribes or demands money from people who want to contest for certain positions," he added.

Koimburi said he will now go to State House and lobby for development projects for the Juja constituency.

"I will go to State House to ask for roads and deliver them to the people of Juja. When 2027 comes, and politics begins, I will direct my people on where to cast their votes, based on where I will be," he further said.