Editor's Review Gachagua argued that he was not the area DO when the scandal happened.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused senior government officials of forging a letter alleging his dismissal as a District Officer over a relief food scandal.

Speaking on Friday, March 6, during an interview with media stations from Meru, Gachagua alleged that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was responsible for the letter meant to soil his reputation.

He ridiculed Kindiki for failing to do a good job on the letter, as he pointed out loopholes that would prove that he was not the DO when the scandal happened.

"That is nonsense propagated by Kindiki. He was the Interior CS. If he wanted to check my file, he would have because I gave him my pin.

"That letter which he doctored was dated 1997. I was the DO in Kakamega at the time, yet the letter said I was in Lakipia," Gachagua clarified.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua during a media engagement with Meru media houses on March 6, 2026.

Gachagua further argued that if he had been prosecuted for any offenses related to the scandal, then former President Uhuru Kenyatta would not have hired him as his personal assistant.

He bashed Kindiki for propagating cheap politics, a vice Gachagua claimed Ruto's Number Two got from associating with the likes of Farouk Kibet.

"You see someone is a professor but because of associating with the likes of Farouk, his thinking capacity has reduced. Even if you want to forge a letter, put some thinking into it," the ex-DP poked.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader explained that he had no business to challenge the accusations in court because it would be a waste of time and resources.

He dared Kindiki to formally accuse him of stealing relief food in a court of law.

"Criminal offences do not have a timeline. Kindiki now has all the resources to come after me, let him do it," he challenged Kindiki.

The rant by Gachagua came amid constant attacks from the government after he called out President William Ruto's administration over their alleged laxity in mitigating drought in Nothern Kenya.

Ruto and Kindiki, on multiple occasions, drew reference to the viral letter and stated that he had no moral authority to lecture them on how to deal with drought or handle relief food.