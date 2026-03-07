Editor's Review The Kenyan head of state landed in Arush Saturday morning, March 7.

President William Ruto is in Tanzania for a regional summit bringing together East African heads of state.

The president, who is the current chairman of the East African Communty (EAC) arrived in Arusha Saturday morning, March 7.

He will be attending the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State.

In his company were ranking Kenyan government officials, among them Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul and East African Community Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu.

"Arrived in Arusha, Tanzania, for the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State to further advance regional integration, strengthen economic cooperation, and deepen the bonds that unite our people across the region," the president's official accounts read.

Others leaders expected to grace the summit are host president, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye, Felix Tsishekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia's Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The leaders anticipate meaningful discussions focused on deepening regional integration, boosting trade, and promoting the collective prosperity and security of their citizens.

Among the issues the leaders are expected to deliberate on include the crisis in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The EAC has been coordinating efforts with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to find a lasting solution to the situation in the country.

The 24th summit was held in November 2024. Besides the DRC matter, it focused on developing a sustainable financing plan for the eight-member economic bloc.

During the two-day session, leaders also discussed forming the Political Confederation of the East African Community.

Significantly, the summit coincided with the EAC’s 25th anniversary since its revival, offering a chance for the 170-million-strong market to reflect on its progress, challenges, and future integration.