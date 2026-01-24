Editor's Review The graphic circulated days after Juja MP George Koimburi broke away from Rigathi Gachagua and held a meeting with Moses Kuria.



Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party leader Moses Kuria has addressed a viral poster claiming to show the party's preferred candidate for the 2027 Juja parliamentary race.

The poster suggested that CCK had settled on Mucheke Godfrey Waiyaki as its candidate, but Kuria flagged the graphic and dismissed it as fake.





The graphic circulated just days after incumbent Juja MP George Koimburi broke away from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and held a meeting with Kuria.

Sharing photos of the meeting, Kuria wrote: “Wa mwisho huko awachie funguo watchman”, meaning “The last person there should hand over the keys to the watchman." This was seemingly in reference to leaders exiting Gachagua's team.

Juja MP George Koimburi and Moses Kuria.

Koimburi explained his decision to part ways with Gachagua, alleging that the former DP had betrayed him despite his loyalty following his impeachment from office.

“I was a die-hard supporter of Rigathi Gachagua. Since he was removed from government, I have followed him, respected him, and done many things for him. I have even been detained and faced several court cases because of supporting him,” said Koimburi.

The Juja lawmaker accused Gachagua of being bribed by an opponent to secure the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Juja parliamentary seat in 2027.

“I cannot be part of a political party that takes money from aspirants seeking to contest office. I cannot accept a party that demands bribes or contributions from people wanting to run for positions,” Koimburi added.

The MP also outlined his plans to focus on development in Juja, saying he would engage directly with State House to secure projects for the constituency.

“I will go to State House to request roads and other development initiatives for the people of Juja. When 2027 comes and the political campaigns begin, I will advise my constituents on how to vote, based on my position then,” he said.

Juja MP George Koimburi.

This comes shortly after Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba alleged that Gachagua had resorted to threats and insults in an effort to coerce her into joining DCP.

In a statement on 5 January 2026, Wamuchomba recalled that similar tactics had been used against her during Gachagua’s tenure as Deputy President when she opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

“Now, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is using threats and insults to intimidate me to join DCP Party. When he was DP, he did the same when I voted ‘No’ for the Finance Bill 2023. God deflated him painfully,” she said.

Wamuchomba confirmed that she has no intention of defecting and will remain with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) until the next general election.

“I’m not joining the DCP Party, and I will stay in UDA through 2027,” she concluded.