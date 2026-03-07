Editor's Review Flooding has affected hundreds of households in parts of Kisumu County after the Sondu-Miriu River burst its banks following heavy rains in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, the Kenya Red Cross said the flooding occurred in Wang’chieng Ward after the Sondu-Miriu River overflowed, affecting nearby communities.

"Beyond Nairobi, flooding has also been reported in Wang’chieng Ward, Kisumu County, after Sondu-Miriu River burst its banks, affecting Kobala and Kobuya locations," the statement said.

The agency outlined the scale of destruction caused by the floods, noting that hundreds of families and large portions of farmland have been affected.

"Approximately 381 households have been affected, with homesteads and farms flooded and about 56 hectares of farmland destroyed," the statement added.

The response teams have already been deployed to the affected areas to warn residents and help manage the situation on the ground.

"Kenya Red Cross volunteers and Community-Based Disaster Response teams have been on the ground issuing early warnings to residents," the statement further read.

File image of flooding at Wang’chieng Ward

Elsewhere, at least ten people have lost their lives in Nairobi after severe flooding hit the city on Friday night, March 6.

According to Nairobi Police Commander George Seda, eight of the victims were carried away by floodwaters.

Some of them were reportedly inside vehicles that were swept off the roads, while two additional fatalities occurred in separate electrocution incidents.

The police commander further revealed that the heavy rains left at least 71 vehicles stranded across Nairobi, as several major roads became impassable due to the floods.

According to Senator Edwin Sifuna, many could have died under the waters.

"Sadly, the County disaster team has confirmed to me that multiple lives were also lost. My office has sent out teams to assess the situation and see how we can help," he said.

Meanwhile, the senator steered clear of blaming the current leadership at City Hall, noting that the entire leadership of the county at all levels ought to take responsibility.

Sifuna appreciated that the disaster is a culmination of many loopholes, regretting that Nairobians were being served to unfair realities.

"As part of the leadership in Nairobi, you will hear no excuses from me. Yesterday’s flood situation was an indictment. We know it’s a sum total of many failures, but mostly failures of leadership. We must do better because you don’t deserve this," he said.

Sifuna shared in the pain of those affected by the floods.

He stated that the county administration ought to thoroughly assess the existing drainage system around the city and revitalise it to match the current realities.

Sifuna condoled with those whose loved ones died in the floods.

"For all those who slept on the roads, those counting losses from the flood damage, poleni sana. Meanwhile, it is obvious that we need a comprehensive review of how the city drains because the piecemeal interventions are not working. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones last night. Poleni sana," he said.