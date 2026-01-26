Editor's Review General Muhoozi Kainerubaga has announced the restoration of access to social media platforms in Uganda.

Uganda has restored full access to social media platforms days after they were blocked ahead of the recent General Election.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerubaga, announced the restoration of access to social media.

General Muhoozi thanked Ugandans for their patience and cooperation during the election period.

“We are releasing all social media today. I thank all the great people of Uganda for their support and cooperation throughout this electoral season.

“You are truly the greatest people on earth, and you give us all the courage to serve. Godbless you all,” said Muhoozi.

File image of President Yoweri Museveni.

The Ugandan government restricted access to social media platforms, including X, WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, citing security concerns during the elections.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) also shut down internet access during the period.

The internet was restored on Sunday, January 18, following President Yoweri Museveni’s win in the election.

In a statement, UCC explained that the shutdown was a temporary and calculated step taken during a sensitive electoral period, intended to prevent the spread of harmful content and interference.

"The temporary restriction was a proportionate measure to curb misinformation, electoral interference, and incitement during a sensitive period; essential services remained protected throughout," the statement read.

Notably, this comes after US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker called on the US government to hold accountable the players in the Ugandan government who are said to have violated the civic rights of opposition members.

The two senators argued that the Ugandan election on January 15, 2026, was a travesty of an electoral process that should have otherwise been free and fair.

The duo also said the Ugandan government's move to shut down the internet was a blatant violation of the citizens' rights to freedom of expression.

"The Trump Administration and U.S. State Department must use all tools available, including a review of U.S. security assistance, to hold individuals in Uganda accountable for undermining democratic principles and endangering the lives of citizens seeking to freely participate in the election," the senators stated.