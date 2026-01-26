Editor's Review Lamu Woman Rep Muthoni Marubu has announced that she will vie for the Lamu senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, Marubu reflected on her political journey, recalling her entry into elective politics and the support she received from Lamu residents during the last election.

"During the 2022 General Election, I offered myself for the position of Women Representative as an Independent candidate. I remain deeply grateful to the people of Lamu County for the trust they placed in me and for the honour of their overwhelming support," she said.

Marubu also reflected on her earlier attempt at the same seat and how circumstances shifted in her favour in 2022.

"This journey has been shaped by humility and sacrifice. I previously contested the same seat in 2017 and was defeated by my sister, Hon. Captain Ruweida Mohamed.

"In 2022, circumstances aligned differently when she chose to vie for the position of Member of Parliament for Lamu East, creating space for my successful bid," she added.

Marubu explained that her decision not to seek re-election as Woman Representative is guided by the constitutional intent of the seat as an affirmative action position.

"The Office of the Woman Representative is, by design, an affirmative action position, meant to open doors, build capacity, and prepare women for broader leadership. I have embraced this responsibility fully and served with that understanding at heart," she further said.

Marubu concluded by formally declaring her intention to run for Senate in 2027.

"In keeping with the spirit of affirmative action and my commitment to progressive leadership, I will not seek re-election as Women Representative in 2027. God willing, I will instead present myself for the position of Senator for Lamu County under the United Democratic Alliance, UDA," she concluded.

Earlier in the month, Marubu was roughed up after her sentiments at the funeral service of Alice Gakuya, the mother of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

Marubu had joined other politicians at the burial service held at the Makomboki Primary School grounds in Kigumo, Murang'a County, on Saturday, January 3.

The MP invited her predicament when she acknowledged President William Ruto's 'Singapore' narrative, noting that Murang'a had succeeded in development, suggesting Ruto's regime had delivered much for the county.

Marubu concluded by declaring that the president would be re-elected, using the two-term lingo.

"As Muthoni, you are all in Singapore... But I don't belong to the one-term side; I belong to the two-term side," she was heard saying before the heckling overpowered her.

The lawmaker would not finish her speech, as the crowd continued heckling, before the microphone was switched off.

She was then dragged from the podium and roughed out of the scene, with the service stopping for a moment.

It took the intervention of other leaders who cushioned her and led her out of the podium.