The National Police Service (NPS) has moved to respond to a deadly incident in Garissa County that left a local chief and a teacher dead.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, NPS confirmed the incident, and said a coordinated operation involving multiple security units had been launched to track down those behind the killings.

"The National Police Service (NPS) is aware of and is actively responding to a security incident that occurred earlier today, Monday, 26th January 2026, in the Hulugho area of Garissa County, in which a chief and a teacher were killed.

"A multi-agency security team is actively pursuing the perpetrators of this cowardly act. The area has been secured, and an operation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face the full force of the law," the statement read.

NPS acknowledged public concern following the attack and outlined measures taken to stabilize the area.

"We understand the anxiety and concern such incidents cause residents and all Kenyans. We strongly wish to reassure the public, particularly in Hulugho, Garissa County, that their safety and security remain our utmost priority. We have immediately heightened security patrols and operations in the region and its environs," the statement added.

File image of Al-Shabaab militia

Authorities also called on members of the public to support investigations by sharing any useful information.

"We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with the security agencies. We also appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident which may assist the ongoing investigation to contact their nearest police station," the statement concluded.

In a statement earlier Monday, Garissa Woman Representative Edo Udgoon Siyad condemned the attack, saying it is a big loss to the community.

The teacher served at Hulugho Primary School, while the chief was in charge of Boma Location.

Siyad extended her condolences to the families of the chief and the teacher, noting that they both served the Hulugho community with dedication.

"I send my condolences to the families of Chief Abdi Gani Owl and the dedicated teacher, both of whom served the Hulugho community with unwavering commitment. They were tragically killed in a violent attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants. Their deaths are a profound loss to their families and to the entire community.

"We condemn this senseless violence and stand united in support of all affected. May Chief Gani rest in Jannatul Firdaus, and may the teacher’s family find strength and peace," she stated.

Ijara Member of Parliament Abdi Ali Abdi also condemned the attack and urged security agencies to strengthen security in the area and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I strongly and unequivocally condemn this heinous attack. Targeting our community leaders and educators is an assault on governance, education and the very foundation of our shared future.

"I call upon the security forces to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and to reinforce the protection of our vulnerable communities," he said.