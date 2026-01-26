Editor's Review The application is open to KCSE candidates from previous years up to 2024.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has issued a final call to prospective students seeking admission to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Monday, January 26, KUCCPS announced that the application deadline is January 27, 2026, and urged eligible candidates to submit their applications immediately through the official portal.

The placement service emphasized that the application is specifically open to KCSE candidates from previous years up to 2024. The 2025 KCSE class will be considered for subsequent intakes.

Interested Form 4 leavers have been directed to apply through the KUCCPS student portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke. The online application process requires candidates to log in to the portal and submit their details for placement consideration.

For those requiring assistance with the application process, KUCCPS has advised applicants to visit any KMTC campus or Huduma Center countrywide for official guidance and support.

File image of KMTC main campus.

The deadline notice comes weeks after KMTC issued a strong public advisory on January 7, 2026, warning prospective students against admission scams.

The medical training institution cautioned the public against falling prey to fraudsters who claim to secure or guarantee course slots at KMTC in exchange for money.

According to the advisory, conmen have been using social media platforms, particularly Facebook and WhatsApp, as well as unofficial phone calls to solicit payments from desperate applicants.

KMTC emphasized that admission to the institution is based strictly on merit and meeting required cluster points, with no payment required to secure a position. The college clarified that any individual requesting money to facilitate admission is a criminal.

The institution also warned that official admission letters are never sent via WhatsApp. Once placed by KUCCPS, successful candidates can download their official admission letters directly from the KMTC portals.

The application window for the March 2026 intake officially opened on January 7, 2026, giving prospective students a three-week period to complete their submissions.

Applicants can access detailed information on course requirements and cluster points by visiting the official KMTC website at kmtc.ac.ke or the KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.ac.ke.