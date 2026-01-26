Editor's Review NCCK has condemned the disruption of a church service in Nyeri and demanded action from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has condemned the disruption of a church service in Nyeri and demanded action from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the council denounced the events that occurred on Sunday, January 25, at St. Peters ACK Church in Witima, Othaya, terming them a violation of religious freedom.

NCCK cited constitutional and legal provisions governing freedom of worship and police conduct.

"The National Council of Churches of Kenya strongly condemns the disruption of the worship service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Witima Parish, Nyeri County, on Sunday January 25, 2026.

"The National Police Service violated the constitutional right to worship as provided for under Article 32 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya (2010). On their part, the Public Order Act and the National Police Service Act provide specific guidelines for police conduct in instances where public gatherings may be interrupted. The NCCK notes that these provisions were not followed during the incident yesterday," the statement read.

As a result, NCCK demanded an apology from both Murkomen and Kanja, and disciplinary action against officers involved.

"The NCCK calls for an unqualified apology from the Minister for Interior and the Inspector General of the National Police Service to the Church and the religious community in Kenya and peedy interdiction, investigation and prosecution of all the Police Officers involved in the attacks on churches during worship services," the statement added.

NCCK said the Nyeri incident was part of a worrying pattern of similar occurrences across the country.

"Prior to the incident at Witima in Nyeri County, Kenyans have witnessed 9 instances where police attacked worshippers peacefully assembled in churches and services were ongoing," the statement further read.

The council went ahead to list previous cases where worship services were disrupted by police officers.

"These were October 4, 2020 - Police lobbed teargas at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kenol, Murang'a County, during a worship service that was underway; July 16, 2024 - Police disrupted a prayer service at Chosen Generation Church in Nakuru, stating that they were pursuing demonstrators in the area; July 25, 2024 - Police deployed teargas at congregants gathered within the compounds of All Saints' Cathedral (Anglican Church of Kenya) and the Holy Family Basilica (Catholic Church) in Nairobi; and January 1, 2025 - Teargas canisters were released inside the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Miharati, Nyandarua County, during a New Year vigil.

"Others were July 20, 2025 - Police used teargas at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Subukia, Nakuru County, targeting worshippers leaving a church service; November 30, 2025 - Police used teargas near the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Kariobangi North in Nairobi County, disrupting an ongoing worship service; January 11, 2026 - Police deployed teargas in and around the AIPCA Church at Kiamworia in Kiambu County; and January 25, 2026 - Teargas was used near the ACK Wairima Parish in Nyeri County, causing disruption to an ongoing worship service," the statement continued.

File image of scenes at St. Peters ACK Church in Witima

NCCK framed the actions as both unlawful and a direct affront to the Christian faith, further questioning the lack of accountability in previous incidents.

"NCCK avers that the deliberate, unwarranted, and unprovoked lobbing of teargas canisters at worshippers in a place of worship is not only illegal and unconstitutional but an attack on the body of Jesus Christ of Nazareth who is our Lord and Savior.

"We further note that in all these incidences, the Police officers who deliberately broke the law have not been interdicted, investigated, prosecuted or otherwise held accountable for their heinous crime indicating state approval at the highest level," the statement concluded.

Following the incident, NPS gave an account of the chaotic incident that disrupted the church service.

The disturbance, which occurred at around 11am, drew national attention after it emerged that several political leaders, including DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, were present at the time.

In a statement, the police described the incident as regrettable and unacceptable, outlining how a teargas canister was thrown into the church during worship, causing panic and damage to property.

"The National Police Service (PS) has taken note of a deeply regrettable incident that took place at about 11am at St. Peters ACK Church, Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County where several political figures including DCP leader Hon. Rigathi Gachagua were in attendance.

"Police reports indicate that as the church service was underway, a teargas canister is said to have been thrown inside the building disrupting the proceedings. There are also reports of several vehicles being damaged within the church compound," the statement read.

NPS further revealed that immediate action was taken by senior commanders, with criminal investigators and internal affairs officers instructed to move in to handle the situation.

"The Regional Police Commander for Central immediately directed Nyeri Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) to move in quickly and secure the scene and commence investigations. The Inspector General of the National Police Service, having been made aware of the incident, has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to move in with speed and commence investigations with the deserved urgency. There were no reports of injuries. The nature of this incident is totally unacceptable and has no place in this country," the statement added.

Further, the police issued a warning to those behind the disruption, stressing that violence has no place in places of worship and that anyone found responsible will face the full force of the law.

"The NPS wishes to remind Kenyans that it abhors violence in all its form and those that shall be found to have perpetrated this callous disruption of the church service shall be dealt with firmly and swiftly as per the law. Churches are sanctuaries and have nothing to do with political differences or violence of whatever form or shape," the statement further read.