Guinness World Records has confirmed that environmentalist Truphena Muthoni set a new world record after hugging a tree continuously for 72 hours.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, Guinness World Records highlighted both the endurance aspect and the environmental message behind the attempt.

"A passionate environmental activist from Kenya is hoping to send a strong message about protecting the Earth after hugging a tree for three whole days. Truphena Muthoni has set the record for longest marathon hugging a tree with an unbelievable total of 72 hours," the statement read.

Guinness also outlined the history of the record and how Muthoni reclaimed and extended her own milestone.

"The record was first broken in 2024 by Faith Patricia Ariokot (Uganda) with a time of 16 hr 6 sec. Abdul Hakim Awal (Ghana) broke it in 2024 with 24 hr 21 min 4 sec, and Truphena first came along in February 2025 to take the title with a total of 48 hr.

"Frederick Boakye (Ghana) very briefly held the record with a time of 50 hr 2 min 28 sec, before Truphena took it back with her record-shattering time," the statement added.

Muthoni described her first record attempt as symbolic and rooted in environmental awareness, noting that her return for a second attempt reflected a deeper commitment to climate advocacy.

"The first attempt was a statement, a way to reintroduce humanity to the Earth through a simple, intimate act. The second attempt was a commitment.

"I realized that the world needed more than symbolism, it needed endurance, consistency, and proof that care for the planet is not momentary. Doing it twice was my way of saying that climate action is not a one-off event, but a sustained responsibility," she said.

Muthoni also reflected on the health challenges and lessons from her earlier preparation.

She explained that she changed her preparation strategy significantly before the latest record attempt.

"However, I later realized this approach was a mistake as it placed unnecessary strain on my kidneys and increased the risk of serious health complications. I also overprepared physically during my first attempt by doing strenuous exercises driven by nervousness rather than strategy.

"For my second attempt, I approached preparation very differently. I significantly increased my water intake in the weeks leading up to the challenge to properly condition my body and protect my organs, and I prepared in a calm, relaxed, and confident way," she added.

According to Muthoni, the revised approach made the experience more manageable, despite some challenges.

"This made a remarkable difference, I was not physically tired at all during the attempt. The main challenge I experienced was sleepiness, largely because I missed proper sleep the day before the record began.

"Overall, the experience taught me that endurance is not about deprivation or intensity, but about preparation, balance, and respecting the body’s limits," she further said.

The confirmation comes weeks after Muthoni addressed claims surrounding the status of her latest Guinness World Records attempt, dismissing claims that the bid has already been rejected.

In a statement on Thursday, December 18, she said the process is still ongoing and emphasized that she remains in active engagement with Guinness World Records as she completes the required submission procedures.

"Avoid false information that my World Record Attempt cannot be approved by Guiness World Records , I'm in the process of uploading my evidence and in the coming days, it will be published," she said.

To further support her position, Muthoni shared a conversation from Guinness World Records, which she said demonstrates that her application remains active and under consideration.

The message shows Guinness officials following up to confirm whether she is able to upload the required materials through their system.

"Hi Truphena, are you able to upload the evidence from your most recent record attempt to our system via your application? Just wanted to check that things are working okay on your side. Best wishes," the message read.

Muthoni also shared her response to Guinness World Records, in which she reassured the organization that she would complete the upload within a specified timeframe.

"Hey, thanks for reaching out, l've had a lot of engagements since my latest attempt ,kindly allow me to upload in the course of the week. Thank you," she responded.