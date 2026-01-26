Editor's Review The regulatory body emphasized the importance of meeting prescribed entry criteria.

The Nursing Council of Kenya has outlined the minimum admission requirements for prospective students seeking to pursue nursing or midwifery programmes in the country.

In a notice on Monday, January 26, the regulatory body emphasized the importance of meeting prescribed entry criteria before applying for pre-service nursing courses.

"Planning to pursue a nursing or midwifery programme? Ensure you meet the minimum admission criteria as prescribed by the Nursing Council of Kenya," the Council stated in its advisory.

The regulatory authority has categorized admission requirements into two main pathways: degree programmes and diploma programmes, each with specific subject and grade prerequisites.

For students seeking admission to degree-level nursing or midwifery courses, the Nursing Council has set a minimum KCSE aggregate grade of C+ (plus). Applicants must meet cluster-specific subject requirements through either Cluster A or Cluster B.

Under Cluster A, candidates must have attained a grade of C+ in English or Kiswahili, Mathematics or Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Alternatively, Cluster B requires a C+ in English or Kiswahili and Mathematics, along with a C+ in both Physical Sciences and Biological Sciences.

For diploma-level programmes, the minimum entry requirement is an aggregate grade of C Plain in KCSE. Mandatory subjects for diploma admission include Biology or Biological Sciences at C Plain, and English or Kiswahili at C Plain.

Additionally, candidates must have attained a grade C- (minus) in any of the following subjects: Physical Sciences, Physics, Mathematics, General Science, or Physics with Chemistry.

The Council has directed prospective students to visit its official website at nckenya.com/indexing/ for comprehensive information on the admission process and programme details.

Inquiries and assistance can be obtained by contacting the Council via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

On January 22, the Nursing Council of Kenya issued an important notice to candidates scheduled to sit for the upcoming February licensure examination series.

The Council announced that mock examinations would be conducted on February 3rd and 4th, running from 10:00am to 3:00pm East Africa Time. The mock tests are to be conducted remotely, not at physical examination centers.

The regulatory body also informed candidates that some exam centers may have changed due to logistical reasons. The approved examination centers listed include Catholic University of East Africa Main Campus in Lang'ata, Eldoret National Polytechnic, Garissa University, Kisii National Polytechnic, KMTC Mombasa, and Outspan Medical College.

The Council emphasized that requests for change of examination centers would not be processed from that point forward. Candidates were also advised that invitation emails for the mock examinations would be shared via email and on their Digiproctor portal the evening before the mock sessions commence.

The Council stressed the importance of using the same laptop that will be used for the actual licensure examination.