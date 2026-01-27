Editor's Review TSC highlighted the late teacher’s service record and dedication to duty since his employment in January 2025.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a statement following the death of a teacher in a terror attack in Hulugho, Garissa County.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the commission confirmed the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

TSC further highlighted the late teacher’s service record and dedication to duty since his employment in January 2025.

"The Teachers Service Commission has learnt with great sadness the death of Stephen Vundi Musili, a teacher at Hulugho Primary School, within Garissa County, who was brutally attacked and killed on 26th January, 2026, by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

"Musili was employed by the Commission on 2nd January 2025 and was a dedicated teacher who had committed himself to the noble duty of educating learners in a challenging environment with exemplary commitment, courage, and dedication," the statement read.

TSC also outlined steps taken after the incident regarding the handling of the body, adding that it is supporting the family during this period.

"Working closely with the security agencies, the Government has flown the body of our late teacher to Nairobi for preservation at Chiromo Funeral Home pending further arrangements.

"The Commission is working closely with the family of the teacher to ensure they are accorded the necessary support to ensure a dignified sendoff," the statement added.

TSC further announced an upcoming visit to the affected area to review the situation on the ground and ascertain the safety of other teachers.

"Further, the Commission, together with other relevant government agencies, will visit Hulugho Sub County in Garissa County on 27th January, 2026 to assess the situation obtaining on the ground and ascertain the safety of its employees in the area," the statement further read.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

TSC condemned the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to teacher safety.

"The Commission strongly condemns this heinous and cowardly act of terror, which has not only robbed a young teacher of his life but also undermines the right to education, peace, and security for teachers and learners alike. We wish to inform the public that the Commission takes the safety and security of teachers seriously and will offer all the necessary support to improve the welfare of its employees," the statement concluded.

Earlier Monday, the National Police Service (NPS) moved to respond to a deadly incident in Garissa County that left a local chief and a teacher dead.

In a statement, NPS confirmed the incident and said a coordinated operation involving multiple security units had been launched to track down those behind the killings.

"The National Police Service (NPS) is aware of and is actively responding to a security incident that occurred earlier today, Monday, 26th January 2026, in the Hulugho area of Garissa County, in which a chief and a teacher were killed.

"A multi-agency security team is actively pursuing the perpetrators of this cowardly act. The area has been secured, and an operation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face the full force of the law," the statement read.

NPS acknowledged public concern following the attack and outlined measures taken to stabilize the area.

"We understand the anxiety and concern such incidents cause residents and all Kenyans. We strongly wish to reassure the public, particularly in Hulugho, Garissa County, that their safety and security remain our utmost priority. We have immediately heightened security patrols and operations in the region and its environs," the statement added.

Authorities also called on members of the public to support investigations by sharing any useful information.

"We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with the security agencies. We also appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident, which may assist the ongoing investigation, to contact their nearest police station," the statement concluded.