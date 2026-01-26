Editor's Review Gor Mahia has unveiled a special discounted ticket bundle aimed at families and small groups of fans.

Gor Mahia has unveiled a special discounted ticket bundle aimed at families and small groups of fans.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the club announced the new offer as part of efforts to make match day more accessible and enjoyable.

"Good news to fans: We have created a special discounted ticket bundle designed for families and small groups of fans to experience the game. In a group of 4, fans will be able to secure match day tickets at a huge discount. Other ticket categories also continue as usual," the statement read.

The packages cover multiple seating categories, giving fans options depending on their preferred match day experience.

Under the Family Package (Regular), four tickets will go for Ksh1,000, saving fans Ksh200.

Those opting for the Family Package (VIP) will get four tickets at Ksh3,500, representing a saving of Ksh500.

Meanwhile, the Family Package (VVIP) offers four tickets for Ksh10,000, allowing supporters to save Ksh2,000.

This comes a week after Gor Mahia issued a warning against the sale of counterfeit replica jerseys, citing financial losses to the club.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, Secretary General Nicanor Arum said the sale of fake jerseys undermines the club’s operations and breaches its partnership with the official kit supplier.

"We issue a stern warning against the sale of counterfeit replica jerseys. This illegal activity severely deprives the club of vital revenue and violates our partnership with the official kits manufacturer," he said.

Arum added that individuals involved in the illegal trade have already been identified, while calling on Gor Mahia branches to assist in curbing the practice.

"Identified perpetrators are known, based on information shared by our partners and will face legal action without exception. We urge all branches to actively help stop the spread of counterfeit jerseys," he added.

At the same time, Arum directed all Gor Mahia branches to renew their official affiliation within a specified timeline to support planning and communication ahead of upcoming activities.

"To ensure smooth operations for the coming period, all branches are required to renew their official affiliation/registration with the club by the end of March. This is crucial for planning and communication. To complete your affiliation, please make payment via Paybill Number 972900, Account 01014080008. Once paid, send the confirmation to the Club's Administration Manager, Ronald Ngala," he further said.

Arum further addressed concerns around post-match media engagements, noting that the club will strictly enforce existing guidelines.

He also outlined reporting and payment procedures for match-day stewards.

"Media representatives are advised to adhere to the established guidelines for post-match interviews. The current practice of random, disorganized interviews across the pitch will no longer be permitted to ensure order and professionalism.

"All stewards must report to the Chief Steward for game-day assignments. Payments will be issued the day after the game, as per club policy," he concluded.