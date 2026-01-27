Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has announced that most parts of the country will experience predominantly dry and sunny conditions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, January 27, the weatherman, however, said rainfall is likely to occur in a few places this week.

Among the areas likely to experience light rainfall are: the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin.

The coastal region and the south-eastern lowlands are also likely to experience showers this week.

“Predominantly sunny and dry conditions are expected over much of the country. However, isolated light rainfall is likely to occur in a few areas, particularly the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the south-eastern lowlands,” KMD stated.

The weatherman also announced daytime maximum temperatures of above 30°C are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

Some parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley will also experience the hot conditions.

Meanwhile, parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience cold nights with minimum temperatures of below 10°C.

This comes a day after KMD dismissed a heat wave alert circulating online, terming it fake.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the department clarified that the alert did not originate from its channels and cautioned Kenyans against sharing unverified weather information.

"The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) would like to clarify that the heat wave alert currently circulating on social media is not an official communication from KMD. We are aware of the message and urge members of the public to ignore it," the statement read.

Kenya Met explained that the current temperatures being experienced across the country are in line with seasonal patterns.

The department noted that the early months of the year are historically the warmest.

"As shown in KMD temperature climatology, January, February, and March are typically the hottest months in Kenya, and the warmer-than-average temperatures currently being experienced are normal for this period and consistent with the forecast," the statement added.