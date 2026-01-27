Editor's Review KUTRRH has made history after becoming the first public hospital in East Africa to offer Lutetium 177 PSMA therapy, an advanced treatment for prostate cancer.

The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has made history after becoming the first public hospital in East Africa to offer Lutetium 177 PSMA therapy, an advanced treatment for prostate cancer.

In a statement on Monday, January 27, KUTRRH announced that it has introduced the therapy, describing it as a regional first and a major step forward for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

"KUTRRH became the first public hospital in the region to offer Lutetium 177 PSMA therapy a groundbreaking, targeted treatment giving new hope to patients with advanced prostate cancer," the statement read.

KUTRRH explained that the new therapy works by delivering radiation precisely to cancer cells, which helps minimize damage to healthy tissue while enhancing treatment effectiveness for patients who no longer respond to standard therapies.

"This cutting edge therapy delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, reducing side effects and improving outcomes for patients who no longer respond to standard treatments," the statement added.

File image of KUTRRH staff and a patient

KUTRRH Chief Executive Officer Zeinab Gura said the introduction of the therapy reflects the institution’s broader mission to expand access to high-quality cancer care using modern medical innovations.

"This advancement reinforces our commitment to world class, accessible cancer care," she said.

