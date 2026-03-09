Editor's Review Kenya Railways confirmed that the contractor charged with the project was on site.

Kenya Railways has confirmed that the corporation has found a contractor for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 9, Kenya Railways confirmed that its Managing Director, Philip Mainga, met with the contractor at the Kibos project area.

"The contractor is already mobilised on site, carrying out preliminary works to prepare for the laying of the standard gauge railway tracks," the statement read in part.

The railway company disclosed that President William Ruto is expected to formally launch the project on March 20.

On his part, Mainga emphasised the need for all teams on the ground to guarantee the launch ceremony runs smoothly.

Kenya Railways Managing Director, Philip Mainga (centre), during an on-site inspection at the Kibos project area on March 6, 2026



The MD also held a meeting with representatives from the Presidential Protocol team, the National Land Commission and security heads from Kenya Railways and Kisumu County.

"Discussions centred on coordinating all arrangements to ensure a seamless and successful event. Kenya Railways Corporation remains fully committed to delivering this vital infrastructure within the set timelines," the statement continued.

Kenya Railways disclosed that the completion of Phases 2B and 2C of the SGR would transform railway transport from Mombasa to Malaba.

The agency predicted that the new project would significantly ease cargo transportation, stimulate trade and strengthen regional connectivity across East Africa.

Estimated at 269 kilometres, the extension to Kisumu is projected to be completed by June 2027. The project will also pass through Bomet, Narok and Kericho counties.

The project will cost taxpayers Ksh500 billion. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi assured Kenyans that the product would not add to Kenya's already strained public debt.

With the signing of the National Infrastructure Fund Act (256), the government can now raise funds for infrastructure development projects such as the SGR extension through the National Infrastructure Fund.