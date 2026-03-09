Editor's Review The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has announced a major shake-up within its leadership structures.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has announced a major shake-up within its leadership structures.

The decision follows a joint meeting of the coalition’s top leadership bodies, which reviewed the status of members who have taken up government roles or aligned themselves with other political formations.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, Azimio leader Kalonzo Musyoka explained that the decision was reached during a joint session of the coalition’s Council and National Coalition Executive Council.

"The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party today held a Joint Meeting of the Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Council and resolved that the following persons have, by virtue of their appointment to public office and/or having joined competing political coalitions, ceased to be members of the Azimio Coalition Council and the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council," the statement read.

According to Kalonzo, those removed from the Azimio Coalition Council include Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, Nominated MP Sabina Chege, Abdi Noor Omar Farah and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Meanwhile, those kicked out of the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council include Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, and Pokot South MP David Pkosing.

Others are Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Garissa Senator Abdul Haji, Junet, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Isabella Wangechi Githinji, EAC Affairs Principal Secretary Caroline Wanjiru Karugu and Solomon Kuria.

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka

The coalition also announced changes in its parliamentary leadership, affecting Junet, who had been serving as the Azimio Coalition Parliamentary Group leader in the National Assembly.

"The Meeting further resolved to terminate with immediate effect the appointment of Junet Mohamed as the Leader of the Azimio Coalition Parliamentary Group and in the National Assembly and appointed Caroli Omondi to be the Leader of the Azimio Coalition Party Parliamentary Group and in the National Assembly with immediate effect," the statement added.

This comes a month after Kalonzo issued a statement following his appointment as the Party Leader of the coalition.

In his statement on Tuesday, February 3, Kalonzo said he had accepted his appointment and expressed gratitude to Azimio’s top leadership and constituent parties for entrusting him with the role.

The former Vice President also congratulated other leaders appointed to various positions within the coalition.

"I graciously accept my appointment as Party Leader of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. I thank our chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the coalition leadership, and all constituent parties for this trust. I congratulate my colleagues entrusted with various leadership positions," he said.

Kalonzo stated that Azimio remains committed to representing the aspirations of millions of Kenyans who believe in justice and inclusivity.

"‎Azimio continues to represent the hopes of millions who believe in justice, inclusivity, and a Kenya that works for everyone. We welcome other like-minded individuals and parties to join us as the government in waiting," he added.

Kalonzo noted that the coalition’s mission goes beyond individual political ambitions and urged Kenyans not to lose hope.

He promised principled leadership aimed at rebuilding and renewing the nation.

"‎This is bigger than any individual; it is about Kenya. I urge my fellow countrymen and women not to despair. Together, we will offer principled leadership focused on national renewal," he concluded.