The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 20-year prison sentence against a man convicted in a case involving a minor in Kericho County.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the ODPP said the conviction followed a successful prosecution that proved the accused committed the offence against a 13-year-old girl.

"In Kericho, the Director of Public Prosecutions has successfully secured a 20-year prison sentence against Victor Kiplangat Cheruiyot for the offence of defilement," the statement read.

According to the ODPP, the prosecution told the court that the offence occurred over several days in July 2021 at a village in Belgut.

"The court established that on diverse dates between 15th July 2021 and 18th July 2021, at Chebiribei village in Belgut Sub-county, the accused defiled a 13-year-old girl. Senior Principal Magistrate Honourable Nyakundi delivered the sentence following a successful prosecution led by Prosecution Counsel Anthony Karanja," the statement added.

According to evidence presented before the court, the accused allegedly lured the minor to his home using false promises.

"Evidence adduced before the Court showed that the accused lured the minor to his residence under the pretext of gifting her a dress. Following the ordeal, the victim conceived but concealed the pregnancy, initially declining to disclose the identity of the perpetrator to her parents. She subsequently gave birth to a daughter and resumed her studies," the statement continued.

The matter resurfaced years later after the victim, then 16 years old, reportedly faced continued harassment from the accused.

"By 2025, when the victim was 16 years of age, the accused began a campaign of harassment against her, frequently subjecting her to physical assault if he observed her interacting with other men. The situation escalated when the accused assaulted the victim’s brother as he attempted to intervene," the statement further read.

According to the ODPP, the victim eventually disclosed the truth to her family, prompting a police investigation and subsequent DNA analysis.

"Exhausted by the continued abuse, the victim disclosed to her parents that the accused was responsible for the initial pregnancy. A formal report was lodged at the Sosiot Police Station, prompting a forensic investigation. Subsequent DNA analysis confirmed that the accused is the biological father of the child born as a result of the defilement," the statement explained.

While delivering the sentence, the court highlighted the seriousness of the offence and its long-term impact on the minor.

"In delivering the 20-year jail sentence, Hon. Nyakundi emphasized the gravity of the offence and the long-term psychological and physical trauma inflicted upon the minor," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after a court in Kajiado sentenced a middle-aged man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling a minor.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the ODPP said the court established the circumstances under which the offence was committed and relied on the testimony of the minor to reach its decision.

"In a judgement delivered by Principal Magistrate V. Kachuodho, the court ruled that the accused committed the offence in 2022, by luring the minor from his home under false pretences. The child testified that he was isolated, threatened and subjected to abuse," the statement read.

The ODPP further noted that the court, in determining the sentence, took into account the vulnerability of the victim and the manner in which the offence was carried out.

"The court, while passing the sentence, noted that the defender deliberately targeted a vulnerable child and used intimidation and violence, terming the offence grave and deserving of the maximum punishment under law," the statement added.

The ODPP also highlighted the role of the prosecution team, stating that the evidence presented was sufficient to meet the required legal threshold and reflected its broader commitment to child protection.

"Prosecution, led by Linda Nzioka, presented five witnesses whose consistent and credible testimony proved the case beyond doubt in a conviction that underscores the DPP’s commitment to safeguarding children and holding perpetrators of sexual violence fully accountable," the statement concluded.