Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in six counties on Tuesday, March 10.

In a notice on Monday, March 9, the company explained that the outages are meant to facilitate maintenance works.

In Nairobi, residents in Huruma along Juja Road will experience power outages from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, customers in Riruta and Waithaka, including Naivasha Road Flats, St. John Catholic Riruta, Kawangware Timber Yard, and Nairobi Women’s Hospital College, among others, will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Machakos County, power will be suspended along Kangundo Road from Joska to Nguluni between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Joska, Mutalia, Malaa, Kantafu, Kenanie Leather Industries, Quickmart Joska, Nguluni, and several quarries and crushers at Muusini.

File image of a Kenya Power substation

Residents of Baringo County, particularly in Timboroa, will face power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Key areas affected include Timboroa Township, Boito, Muchorwe Market, Chagaiya, Subukia, Hill-T, Wambare Sawmill, Mugumoini, and Tendeno.

In Laikipia County, multiple areas will be affected.

Kiruri Market and Karurumo will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., covering Gathaithi Market, Mununga High, Ichichi Market, and Karura Primary.

Timau and Ngusishi areas will experience outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Timau Market, Ngusishi Market, Siraj Farm, Batian Farm, Lolmalik Farm, and surrounding farms and markets.

For Isiolo County, residents in Maili Nane and Kambi Garba will face outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Kisimani, Soi, Maili Saba, Rangelands, Royal Acacia, Baraka Farm, Mega Quarry, Archers Post, Sarova Shamba, and Wamba Town.

In Murang’a County, the Kiruri Market area, along with Gathaithi Market, Karurumo Market, Mununga High, Ichichi Market, and Karura Primary, will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.