The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has set the date for the County Delegates elections in Migori County.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) said the elections will take place on Friday, March 13.

The NECC invited eligible delegates from the party’s branches to apply for any available positions at the county offices.

Aspirants are required to pay application fees via the party’s official Paybill number 985900, with the account number corresponding to the position being sought.

The fees vary depending on the position; Ksh1,000 for non-executive positions, Ksh2,500 for women, youth, disability, and special interest representatives, Ksh5,000 for executive positions other than chairperson, and Ksh10,000 for chairperson positions.

File image of ODM party leader Oburu Oginga

This comes days after ODM announced that it will hold a Special Delegates Convention later this month in Nairobi County.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, the party said the convention is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 27, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The notice indicates that the high-level gathering will be held in Nairobi County and is expected to address key internal party matters, including ratification of leadership decisions and constitutional resolutions.

According to the announcement, the convention will bring together a wide range of ODM leadership structures and representatives from across the party’s national and county-level organs.

Those expected to attend include all members of the National Executive Committee, the party’s Parliamentary Group, as well as members of the Council of Governors and Deputy Governors affiliated with ODM.

The party has also invited all chairpersons of the Branch Executive Committees and chairpersons of County Coordinating Committees, alongside majority and minority leaders of county assemblies aligned with the party.

In addition, the convention will include leadership from the party’s special leagues, including national officials of the ODM Youth League, Women League, and Disability League.

Members of the party’s standing committees will also participate in the convention.