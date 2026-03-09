Editor's Review KWS has announced the temporary closure of the main airstrip at Amboseli National Park after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the temporary closure of the main airstrip at Amboseli National Park after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, KWS explained that the situation was caused by persistent rains that have affected parts of the park and surrounding areas.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to notify all visitors, tour operators and airlines operating flights to Amboseli National Park that the Main Amboseli Airstrip is currently flooded due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the area," the statement read.

KWS clarified that the flooding has forced a temporary halt to flight activities at the airstrip as safety assessments continue.

"As a result, aircraft operations to the main airstrip are temporarily suspended until conditions improve and the airstrip is deemed safe for landing and take-off," the statement added.

To ensure visitors can still access the popular wildlife destination, KWS has directed airlines and pilots to use an alternative landing site located near the park.

"In the meantime, all airlines and pilots are advised to use the nearby Tawi Airstrip as the alternative landing airstrip. The airstrip is conveniently located approximately 5 Kilometers from Kimana Gate, providing continued access to the park for visitors," the statement further read.

KWS noted that it is actively monitoring weather conditions and the status of the flooded airstrip, promising to issue updates on any developments.

"Kenya Wildlife Service is closely monitoring the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates regarding the status of the airstrip and prevailing weather conditions," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after KWS temporarily restricted tourist access through one of the entry points to Tsavo National Park after several tour vans were reported stranded inside the park.

In an update on Sunday, March 8, KWS confirmed that the situation involving the stranded vehicles had been resolved and that all affected visitors had been safely escorted out of the park.

"Visitors are hereby informed that all fifteen (15) vans that had earlier been reported stranded within the park have been safely escorted out," the statement read.

KWS also announced that one of the park’s access points would be temporarily closed to incoming tourists as a precaution while the situation continues to be managed.

"Additionally, Sala Gate has been notified to temporarily suspend further entry of tourists into the park through this gate until further notice," the statement added.

KWS advised visitors and tour operators to remain in contact with their travel agencies for updates and guidance regarding the temporary suspension.

"Visitors and tour operators are kindly requested to take note of this update and liaise with the relevant umbrella travel agencies for further communication," the statement concluded.