Editor's Review President William Ruto has appointed lawyer Katwa Kigen and 14 others, including IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, as judges to the Court of Appeal.

President William Ruto has appointed lawyer Katwa Kigen and 14 others, including Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, as judges to the Court of Appeal.

In a gazette notice on Tuesday, January 27, the Head of State announced that he had exercised his constitutional authority to appoint the new slate of judges.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint - Hedwig Imbosa Ong'udi, Mathews Nduma Nderi, Linnet Mumo Ndolo, Enock Chacha Mwita, Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna, Samson Odhiambo Okongo, Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa, Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo, Brown Murungi Kairaria, Ahmed Issack Hassan, Paul Lilan, Munyao Sila, Johnson Okoth Okello, Byram Ongaya, to be Judges of the Court of Appeal," the notice read.

The appointments come days after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) concluded the recruitment and selection process for the appointment of Judges of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the JSC said it will transmit the names to Ruto for formal appointment.

"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has concluded the recruitment and selection process for appointment of Judges of the Court of Appeal and is in the process of transmitting the names of the nominees to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for appointment, in accordance with Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010," the statement read.

File image of Linnet Mumo Ndolo

JSC added that the selection process was rigorous and transparent, and it comprised advertisement of vacancies and public participation before shortlisting.

"The recruitment process was rigorous, transparent, competitive, and transmitted live. It also comprised public advertisement of vacancies, public participation before shortlisting, public interviews, and comprehensive vetting undertaken in line with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act, and applicable regulations," the statement added.

JSC further said its decision was guided by constitutional principles aimed at ensuring the highest standards for Kenya’s judiciary.

"In reaching its decision, the Commission was guided by constitutional principles, including merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity, and regional balance. Candidates were evaluated on professional competence, written and oral communication skills, integrity, fairness, good judgement, legal and life experience, and a demonstrable commitment to public service, the rule of law and constitutionalism," the statement continued.

According to JSC, upon appointment, the new judges will expand the Court of Appeal, which is expected to improve efficiency in handling cases.

"Upon appointment, the additional Judges will increase the capacity of the Court of Appeal from twenty-seven (27) to forty-two (42) Judges, strengthening the Court's ability to address the existing backlog of cases and enhancing access to justice through the timely hearing and determination of appeals," the statement further read.