The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has addressed public concerns regarding the construction of a petrol station along the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) flight path.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the authority explained that the development was subjected to the necessary evaluation processes and was approved in accordance with aviation safety regulations.

"Attention has been drawn via social media to an ongoing construction of a petrol station at JKIA’s flight path. The development referenced near JKIA along Mombasa Road has undergone the required review and analysis and has been granted approval as required by the Regulations," the statement read.

KCAA noted that any proposed project within or around an airport’s operational environment must pass through strict safety checks and regulatory procedures before approval can be issued.

"It should be noted that all project/development proposals at or in the vicinity of the aerodrome are subjected to due process and established aviation safety protocols by KCAA," the statement added.

File image of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)

This comes months after the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) clarified a viral video showing a convoy of SUVs accessing the restricted airside area at JKIA.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the agency said the access occurred on October 8, 2025, for the official motorcade of the Prime Minister of an African country.

According to KAA, the dignitary arrived at 1707 hours to attend the 24th COMESA Summit in Nairobi, and was received by a Cabinet Secretary.

"Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) would like to address recent online reactions concerning a video showing a convoy of SUVs accessing the restricted airside area of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) tarmac.

"This access, which occurred on 8 October 2025, was for the official motorcade of the Prime Minister of an African Country who arrived at 1707 hours to attend the 24th COMESA Summit in Nairobi. The summit was attended by several Heads of State and other senior leaders from COMESA member states. The dignitary was received by a Cabinet Secretary," the statement read.

KAA confirmed that all airside access followed established security procedures and regulations reserved for state and diplomatic dignitaries.

"KAA confirms that all airside access for this VIP protocol strictly followed established security procedures and regulations, reserved for state and diplomatic dignitaries.

"Such protocols are standard at JKIA for international summits and comply fully with aviation security standards, prioritizing both operational integrity and dignitary safety," the statement added.