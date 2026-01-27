Editor's Review Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Vice Chairperson Isaac Ruto has come under intense public scrutiny after he was spotted attending the UDA NGC meeting at State House.

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Vice Chairperson Isaac Ruto has come under intense public scrutiny after he was spotted attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Governing Council meeting at State House, Nairobi.

The appearance has reignited debate about the independence of the Judiciary and the appropriateness of a senior judicial official openly associating with a political party.

Social media users argued that his attendance crosses an ethical line and called for his resignation or for constitutional reforms to prevent similar situations in the future.

One critic argued that constitutional principles require Ruto to step aside from the commission if he intends to pursue political interests, especially given the JSC’s ongoing role in interviewing judicial nominees.

"Basic constitutional hygiene demands that Isaac Ruto resign from the Judicial Service Commission and pursue his political interests outside the commission. He has no business sitting in next week’s interviews of High Court and ELC nominees," Joshua Malidzo Nyawa stated.

Another user said it was unprecedented for a JSC commissioner to openly associate with a political party, warning that it could erode the independence of the Judiciary.

"It’s unprecedented for a JSC Commissioner to openly associate with a political Party. This has huge implications on the independence of the Judiciary. Impunity of the highest order! Very disgusting," Macharia Njeru wrote.

A different view held that the real solution lies in amending the Constitution to remove executive appointees from sensitive commissions like the JSC.

"The only route to bring about such hygiene is through a constitutional amendment to remove Executive appointees into a critical commission like JSC," Abdi Ahmed argued.

File image of Isaac Ruto

Another critic blamed the current constitutional framework, saying it failed to set strong enough safeguards to prevent politicians from serving on the JSC.

"The problem also comes from the design of the constitution, which puts weak safeguards against this. It should have put a requirement that one cannot be a member of JSC if they have held an office in a political party or sought a political seat in the last 20 years, and Isaac Ruto would have stood disqualified," Kiprotich Lang’at commented.

A further reaction described Ruto’s actions as a serious ethical violation and demanded his immediate resignation.

"He has committed an abomination! Let him be principled enough and resign. This is the impunity of the highest order," Yonah Adero said.

Convened by President William Ruto, the Monday, January 26, meeting brought together key party leaders, governors, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

The meeting also included Deputy Party Leader and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement, Ruto highlighted the party’s achievements since the 2022 general elections, reiterating the commitments made to Kenyans through the UDA manifesto.

"In the 2022 UDA manifesto, we made a commitment to the people of Kenya to transform our country and their lives by investing in agriculture, making affordable credit accessible, creating millions of jobs, and implementing universal healthcare, among others," he said.

Ruto emphasized the party’s fidelity to these promises, noting the progress made in implementing the manifesto’s agenda.

"We are pleased we have been faithful, page by page, chapter by chapter, in the delivery of this contract with Kenyans," he added.

Ruto also stressed the importance of collaboration with other leaders and political parties to strengthen national unity and accelerate development.

"We undertake to work with other leaders and political parties in building a more cohesive, more united and more transformed Kenya," he concluded.