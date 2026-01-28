Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued guidelines detailing the requirements and application process for the re-registration of ex-diplomatic vehicles.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued guidelines detailing the requirements and application process for the re-registration of ex-diplomatic vehicles.

In an update on Wednesday, January 28, the authority said applicants seeking to re-register ex-diplomatic vehicles must present a full set of approved documents before initiating the process.

These include Form A and Form C approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the original Customs Entry Form C17B, the original Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) payment receipt, and the original vehicle logbook.

Additional mandatory documents are Pro 1 B and Pro 1 C forms, the KRA PIN certificates of both the buyer and the seller, as well as the diplomatic identification cards of the buyer and the seller.

NTSA explained that all re-registration applications must be submitted online via the official portal at serviceportal.ntsa.go.ke.

The client is required to log into their account, select the relevant motor vehicle, and navigate to the motor vehicle services section.

From there, the applicant should select the motor vehicle re-registration option and fill in all the required details before proceeding to the next stage.

During the application, the client must look up and confirm the customs entry details and the KRA PIN information, then proceed to select the preferred type of number plate.

The applicant is required to attach all the necessary documents, complete the declaration section, and submit the application.

Payments for the re-registration and inspection fees are then made through the portal.

NTSA further noted that the buyer is required to log into their account and respond to the notification by either accepting or declining consent.

The buyer must also select the number plate and logbook collection point as the re-registration counter and provide details of the authorised person who will collect the logbook and number plates on their behalf.

On the seller’s side, NTSA stated that a notification prompt will be sent requesting the booking of a re-registration inspection.

The seller is required to respond to the notification, select a preferred inspection centre and date, and submit the inspection booking.

After the inspection is conducted, all original physical documents must be presented for verification.

Once verification is completed, applicants are required to wait for approval and official number plate allocation.

Elsewhere, this comes days after NTSA issued a notice to Kenyans who have purchased vehicles previously owned by the national government, parastatals, or county governments.

In an update on Monday, January 26, the authority warned that a purchase alone does not confer full legal ownership.

As such, NTSA urged all buyers of ex-GK vehicles to take immediate steps to regularise ownership through its official systems.

"Purchased an Ex-GK, parastatal or county vehicle? Don't stop at purchase. Re-register the vehicle to enjoy full ownership and avoid future complications," the notice read.

NTSA explained that re-registration of ex-GK vehicles, including those from parastatals, national government departments and county governments, must be supported by an authorization letter from the relevant Principal Secretary or, in the case of military vehicles, the Department of Defence.

Applicants are required to submit a duly completed and signed Form A, the GK number plates or a retention letter from the disposing institution, and the original GK registration certificate.

Where a logbook is unavailable, the buyer must formally notify the authority in writing.

NTSA further stated that a completed Form C must be signed and stamped by both the disposing institution and the buyer.

For vehicles acquired through auction, buyers must provide supporting documents such as a valid auctioneer’s licence, the auctioneer’s KRA PIN, and a certificate of incorporation.

Additional requirements include copies of the buyer’s KRA PIN certificate and national ID, a tape lift of the chassis and engine numbers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and a new entry form for vehicles whose duty had not been paid.

The authority noted that number plates and registration certificates are not applicable to ex-military vehicles.

On the application process, NTSA said all re-registration requests must be initiated online through the NTSA service portal.

Applicants are required to log into serviceportal.ntsa.go.ke, select motor vehicle services, choose the re-registration option, and fill in all required details.

They must then look up the vehicle entry and KRA PIN, select a preferred number plate type, attach all required documents, and submit the application after making a declaration.

NTSA added that buyers must pay the re-registration and inspection fees, log into their accounts to accept or decline consent notifications, and select their preferred number plate and logbook collection point.

Buyers must also enter details of the authorised person who will collect the documents.

NTSA said the seller will receive a notification prompting them to book a re-registration inspection.

The seller is required to select a preferred inspection centre and date, submit the application, and present all original physical documents for verification after inspection.

Once the process is complete, applicants are required to wait for approval and allocation of new number plates.