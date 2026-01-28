Editor's Review The photo drew sharp criticism from Kenyans online, who questioned its appropriateness.

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has addressed a post following backlash over a photo she shared with Mumias East MP Peter Salasya during the Members of Parliament (MPs) five-day legislative retreat at a luxury resort in Naivasha this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, she responded to the controversy that erupted after she posted a celebratory photo with the youthful legislator.

The post, which showed the two MPs together at what appeared to be the Naivasha retreat venue, drew sharp criticism from Kenyans online who questioned the appropriateness of the image and the nature of their interaction.

Following the criticism, Passaris posted another two images, clarifying that her previous post was AI-generated.

"Today is Data Protection Day. This image shows how easily reality can be manipulated. One version is AI-generated with Peter Salasya. One is real. In today's digital age, it's becoming harder to tell the difference, which is why privacy, ethical data use, and responsible sharing matter more than ever," Passaris wrote in her defense.

She added that data protection, digital ethics, and stronger cyber laws, including Kenya's cybercrime and data protection frameworks, are not just tech issues, but protect real people from digital harm, urging Kenyans to always verify information because "in 2026, seeing is no longer believing."

However, the explanation did little to quell the criticism, with many Kenyans expressing disappointment at what they perceived as an inappropriate relationship between the two legislators.

File image that Nairobi Woman Re Esther Passaris shared for clarification.

In the photo, the two MPs appear cosy, with Peter Salasya’s hand holding Passaris in an endearing way.

Among those who criticized the post was one user who wrote, "This is not parliamentary. Shameful act."

Another user described the gesture as "Unparliamentary," reflecting the sentiment shared by many Kenyans who found the post distasteful.