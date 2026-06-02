Editor's Review A 44-year-old former Catholic priest has been arrested by detectives over allegations of publishing online content that advocated the unlawful overthrow of the government.

A 44-year-old former Catholic priest has been arrested by detectives over allegations of publishing online content that advocated the unlawful overthrow of the government.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Edwin Gathangi Waiguru was apprehended following investigations into content shared on his Facebook page, Kinta Kinte II, which allegedly outlined plans for demonstrations and other actions throughout June 2026.

The DCI said the arrest was carried out after intelligence-led investigations into the suspect's online activities.

"A carefully coordinated operation by detectives from the DCI Headquarters' Operation Action Team (OAT) has culminated in the arrest of 44-year-old Edwin Gathangi Waiguru, a cybercrime suspect linked to the alleged dissemination of content advocating the unlawful overthrow of the Government," the statement read.

The agency explained how officers tracked down and arrested the suspect in Kiambu County.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, the sleuths quietly smoked out and apprehended the suspect from his hideout within the Kirigiti area of Kiambu County. The arrest followed investigations into a post shared on his official Facebook page, Kinta Kinte II," the statement added.

The DCI said the publication allegedly contained a detailed plan involving demonstrations, attacks on property, and the creation of an alternative administration structure.

"The publication is said to have outlined an elaborate plan calling for sustained street demonstrations throughout June 2026, targeted arson attacks against specified public and private properties, tax boycotts, and the establishment of a parallel transitional administration," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect, Edwin Gathangi Waiguru

Investigators further revealed that Waiguru is an ordained former Roman Catholic priest who later joined another church denomination.

The DCI added that despite leaving the Roman Catholic Church, the suspect allegedly continued to wear clerical attire and remained involved in church-related activities.

"In a twist that has left many astonished, the suspect is an ordained ex-Roman Catholic priest who later left the church and joined the Catholic Charismatic Church, a splinter group that permits ordained clergy to marry.

"Despite the transition, he reportedly continues to don pastoral collars and clerical robes and was recently operating from Riruta area, where he has been associated with church activities," the statement noted.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to DCI headquarters for further processing.

"Following his arrest, Waiguru was escorted to DCI Headquarters and handed over to the Serious Crime Unit for further processing and investigations. He is expected to face charges under Section 40(1)(a)(iii) of the Penal Code (Cap. 63), which criminalizes attempts to unlawfully overthrow a legitimate Government," the statement read.

The DCI emphasized that constitutional freedoms must be exercised within the law and warned against using online platforms to promote violence or unconstitutional actions.

The agency also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and responsible in their online engagements.

"As investigations continue, the DCI reiterates that while freedom of expression remains a protected constitutional right, the law draws a clear distinction between lawful dissent and actions that advocate violence, destruction of property, or unconstitutional attempts to subvert established governance structures.

"Citizens are urged to exercise responsibility in their online engagements and report suspicious activities through established law enforcement channels. The digital space is not exempt from legal accountability," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the DCI confirmed the arrest of Jacaranda Bunge La Mwanachi member Evans Onyango Kawala.

DCI confirmed that Kawala, who also goes by the alias Kidero Jasuba, was arrested by detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) at Shujaa Mall in Kayole.

The investigative agency did not disclose the police station where he was being held, but revealed that he was arrested because of inflammatory utterances.

"Detectives from the DCI have arrested a suspect linked to inflammatory public utterances that have gone viral across social media platforms, with content deemed highly inciteful and a serious threat to public cohesion and national stability," the statement read in part.