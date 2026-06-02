Editor's Review Taxi-hailing company, Bolt, has addressed claims circulating online that it is shutting down operations in Kenya.

Taxi-hailing company, Bolt, has dismissed claims circulating online that it is shutting down operations in Kenya.

The company issued a clarification on Monday, June 1, after a notice shared widely on social media alleged that the ride-hailing company would exit the market this month.

In a statement, Bolt Senior General Manager, East Africa, Dimmy Kanyankole, said the document being shared online was fake and assured customers, drivers, and partners that services remain fully operational across the country.

"It has come to our attention that a fraudulent document purporting to be an official communication from Bolt Kenya is currently circulating on social media and messaging platforms. The document falsely claims that Bolt will cease operations in the Kenyan market effective 8th June 2026.

"We wish to categorically state that this document is FAKE and did not originate from Bolt Kenya or any of its authorised representatives. Bolt Kenya remains fully operational and committed to serving our driver-partners and customers across the country," the statement read.

Bolt also disclosed that investigations are underway to determine who created and circulated the false document.

"We are currently investigating the source of the fabricated document and will take appropriate action against the creation and dissemination of misleading information that misrepresents the company," the statement added.

The ride-hailing company further sought to reassure users and drivers that normal operations continue despite the viral claims.

"We would like to reassure our community that Bolt continues to operate normally in Kenya and remains focused on delivering safe, reliable, and innovative services while creating economic opportunities across the country," the statement further read.

File image of Bolt Senior General Manager, East Africa, Dimmy Kanyankole.

The company also urged the public to verify information through official communication channels to avoid spreading misinformation.

"We urge all driver-partners, customers, and members of the public to disregard the circulating document in its entirety, refrain from sharing or amplifying this misinformation, and rely solely on official communications from Bolt Kenya through our verified channels, including our official website, verified social media accounts, and the Bolt app," the statement concluded.

This comes months after taxi-hailing company Little announced a fare increase following a recent surge in fuel prices.

In an email to customers on Wednesday, April 22, the company acknowledged the shared burden brought about by the spike in fuel prices and its effect on daily life.

"Over the past few days, fuel prices in Kenya have risen sharply due to global circumstances beyond our control. Like you, we have been feeling the impact of this change in our everyday lives," the email read.

Little explained that the rising costs have made it increasingly challenging for drivers to sustain their operations, prompting the need for a fare adjustment to keep services running smoothly.

"This has made it increasingly difficult for our driver partners to continue fulfilling rides sustainably. To keep the service reliable for you, we have to make a small adjustment to ride fares," the email added.

Little confirmed that the increase will be modest, with fares going up by Ksh2 per kilometer, a move it says is necessary to support drivers.

The company emphasized that the entire increment will go directly to drivers, reinforcing its commitment to supporting those at the core of its service delivery.

"This adjustment is Ksh2 per kilometer. This decision was not made lightly. It was made to ensure that the people behind every ride can keep going.

"A little Ksh2 per kilometer can make a big difference in supporting our drivers during this time. Every shilling from this increase goes directly to them, helping them continue to serve you despite the rising fuel costs," the email further read.

Despite the increase, the company reassured customers that the change is temporary and will be reviewed once fuel prices stabilize.

"This change is only for now. As fuel prices begin to ease, we will actively review fares and bring them back to better levels. This is a commitment we intend to keep," the email concluded.