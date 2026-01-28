Editor's Review Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has stepped in to help a needy student who had been denied a chance to join secondary school due to financial hardship.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, the MP said he learned about the situation through social media and was deeply moved by the story.

"I came across John Ndungu's story on social media, and it hit me hard. This bright boy from Outspan village, Ngeria Ward, Kapseret Subcounty, had missed his chance at Samoei Boys High School because his mum, Mary Wanjiru, was struggling to make ends meet," he said.

Sudi explained the difficult situation the family has been facing, highlighting the burden on the student’s mother.

"She's raising him and his 11-year-old sister with cerebral palsy, washing clothes just to put food on the table. The pain of watching her kids suffer was overwhelming for her," he added.

Sudi said he intervened to ensure the boy gets an opportunity to continue with his education and pursue his goals.

"I'm grateful I could step in and support John's education. Now, he's got a chance to chase his dreams at Samoei High School. It's a small win, but it's a start," he further said.

File image of John Ndung'u

This comes two weeks after Sakaja stepped in to support three Grade 10 learners who were unable to report to secondary school due to lack of fees.

A report aired on Citizen TV on Monday, January 12, focused on the plight of 15-year-old Nicholas Otieno from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi, who remained at home as his peers reported for Grade 10 admission.

Despite having secured a place at Kabungut Boys High School in Bomet County, Nicholas has been forced to do menial jobs, including selling water, to help his family put food on the table.

The same challenge was facing 17-year-old Moses Njiru, also from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum, who was admitted to St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys High School in Kakamega County but failed to report due to lack of fees and other basic school requirements.

In Trans Nzoia County, another learner, Ruth Akiru, was also left behind after being admitted to Tar Tar Girls High School in West Pokot County.

Following the report, Sakaja confirmed that his foundation, Johnson Sakaja Foundation, would take up the education sponsorship of all three students.

"I've just gotten a confirmation from Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Governor, saying that he will sponsor all the three students, Nicholas Otieno, Moses Njiru, and Ruth Akiru, through the Sakaja Foundation and they should meet him in City Hall tomorrow," Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija confirmed.