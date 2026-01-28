Editor's Review Roysambu constituency aspirant Faith Mwaura has switched political allegiance, abandoning Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party to join the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Roysambu constituency aspirant Faith Mwaura has switched political allegiance, abandoning Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, UDA said Mwaura paid a visit to the party headquarters, where she was officially welcomed and registered as a life member.

"Today, Roysambu constituency aspirant Ms. Faith Mwaura paid a courtesy visit at the party, where she was issued with a life membership certificate after decamping from Chama Cha Kazi Party to join UDA," the statement read.

UDA added that Mwaura did not make the move alone, noting that she arrived with a large group of supporters who were formally received by senior party officials.

"Accompanied by hundreds of her supporters, she was received by Party Vice Chairperson Mr. Kevin Lunani," the statement added.

UDA framed the defection as a broader surge of interest from politicians seeking to contest in the next general election under its banner.

"As the UDA party continues to register 2027 elections aspirants following the establishment of the Aspirants Forum, party headquarters continues being a hive of activities, overwhelmed by huge numbers showing interest in vying on the party," the statement further read.

File image of Faith Mwaura

This comes days after the UDA Party opened registration for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the UDA National Elections Board said the process is tied to the formation of the UDA Aspirants' Forum, which will play a central role in shaping how nominations are conducted, including setting out rules and systems to ensure fairness and transparency.

The online application portal officially went live on Wednesday, January 21.

"The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby invites all qualified and interested Party Members who wish to contest for various elective seats in the 2027 General Election to register as members of the UDA Aspirants' Forum.

"This forum will deliberate and implement the mechanisms to conduct free, fair and transparent nominations of UDA Candidates in the forthcoming general elections," the statement read.

According to UDA, non-refundable registration fees are Ksh2,000 for Member of County Assembly (MCA); Ksh5,000 for Member of National Assembly (MP), Women Representative, and Senator; and Ksh10,000 for Governor.

UDA further announced that all registered aspirants will be invited to attend the UDA Aspirants' Forum meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at State House, Nairobi.

On payment modalities, the party said all fees should be paid either through M-Pesa or directly to its bank account.